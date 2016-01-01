Isolation during lockdown was meant to protect
But for some, isolation proved to be deadly
This is the reality of the world’s 'shadow pandemic';
an explosion of domestic abuse on a global scale
The world is seeing a domestic abuse crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic. As more people have to stay home, many victims are locked in with their abusers, and some domestic abuse support services have been put on hold. Ongoing job loss, government inaction, judicial backlogs and many other factors have all contributed to what the United Nations is calling 'a shadow pandemic.’
Italy
In April, the Italian national hotline for domestic abuse saw a threefold rise over the previous year in calls from women suffering domestic abuse.
France
Lockdown saw a 42% jump in the number of domestic violence interventions by the authorities compared to the same period in 2019.
Nigeria
The Women at Risk International Foundation in Lagos saw a 64% increase in calls to its helpline during the city’s lockdown in March 2020.
Uganda
There was a 522% increase in calls to the hotline run by The Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA-U) after lockdown was introduced.
Singapore
The two weeks after the city state went into lockdown on April 7th saw a 37% increase in hotline calls to Family Violence Specialist Centers.
Japan
Over 13,000 women reported that they experienced domestic violence in April alone, a figure 30% higher than in the same period in 2019.
El Salvador
Between March and May, the Organization of Salvadoran Women for Peace saw a 70% increase in domestic abuse reports compared to 2019.
Venezuela
For the month of April 2020, there was a 65% increase in femicides compared to the same month in 2019.
Bosnia Herzegovina
In the Banja Luka Region, there was a 20% increase in calls to the United Women Foundation compared to April last year.
Belgium
Belgium’s Flemish-language hotline received 70% more calls in the third week of lockdown compared to the first.
Alaska
Domestic violence hotlines saw a 52% jump in calls during March and April.
Sweden
April saw a 33% increase in assaults on women by a partner or family member in Stockholm, where a lockdown wasn’t put in place but social distancing and other measures were encouraged.
West Bank & Gaza
Demand for gender-based violence services shot up 20% in April compared to mid-March when lockdown measures began.
Australia
"The internet gives perpetrators easy access"
India
"I want to leave my house. But where would I go?"
Mexico
"It is not normal for us women to be killed"
South Africa
"Those testosterone charged gangsters are now locked up with women"
United Kingdom
"For me, I’m still in a bad dream"
United States
"He seemed like an overall just good guy"
Getting help around the world
If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, a worldwide list of directories is provided by UN Women. You can also find a list of national agencies on The Pixel Project.