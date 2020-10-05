A timeline of Trump’s battle with Covid-19

President Donald Trump leaves the White House on Friday, October 2, on his way to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He announced earlier in the day that he had tested positive for Covid-19. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced Friday morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus, a stunning development that threw the country's leadership in turmoil and lent new uncertainty to the unfolding presidential race.

Later that day, Trump was transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent the weekend and received various treatments.

Meanwhile, several people in his inner circle have also tested positive, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, campaign manager Bill Stepien and assistant to the President Nicholas Luna.

Monday, October 5

Trump returned to the White House on Monday evening after spending three nights at Walter Reed.

"Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations — and most importantly, his clinical status — support the President's safe return home, where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said.

Conley said it had been more than 72 hours since Trump’s last fever, and he said Trump’s oxygen levels and breathing “are all normal.” He confirmed that Trump needed supplemental oxygen twice.

Trump tweeted that he was “feeling really good” Monday as he announced he would be leaving the hospital.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” he said. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Sunday, October 4

In the midst of his treatment, Trump briefly left the hospital with his security detail so he could ride past supporters cheering him on outside.

From the back of his SUV, Trump waved to his supporters through the window while wearing a mask.

Also on Sunday, Conley held a briefing that raised more questions than answers about the President's condition.

The White House physician failed to answer basic questions about the President's condition, and he admitted that in his news conference Saturday he had omitted alarming drops in the President's oxygen levels. Conley said it was because he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude" that the team and the President had about his condition.

Conley said the President was “doing really well” and responding to treatment.

Saturday, October 3

In a video message from Walter Reed, Trump said he was "starting to feel good" and that he was receiving therapeutics he said are like "miracles coming down from God."

Conley told the media that the President had been "fever-free" for 24 hours and that his symptoms — which included an "extremely mild cough," nasal congestion and fatigue — "are resolving and improving."

A memo from Conley late Saturday said Trump has "made substantial progress since diagnosis" but "is not yet out of the woods.”

Friday, October 2

Trump emerged from the White House at 6:16 p.m. ET for his first public appearance since his diagnosis was announced. He walked under his own power to his waiting helicopter, which took him to Walter Reed.

After his arrival, the President posted an 18-second video to his Twitter account, seeking to reassure the American people he is doing "very well" after his coronavirus diagnosis.