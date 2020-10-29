Good for you! You’re heading out to the polls (or the mailbox) to vote. You should be proud that you’re fulfilling your role in our democracy. You may even want to snap a photo to show off your civic duty.

But check the rules first. In some states, taking photos of any kind at polling places is illegal or discouraged. Mail-in voters aren’t off the hook, either, since some states forbid photographing ballots. Even in more permissive states, courtesy and common sense are key: You should avoid disrupting the voting process, and you never want to infringe upon someone else’s privacy.

If you’re ever in doubt, ask a poll worker or play it safe and just post that spiffy “I voted” sticker once you’re done.

Here’s a rundown of every state’s laws and recommendations when it comes to ballot selfies and voting photos.