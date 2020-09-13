Twitter TikTok Huawei Lenovo

Donald Trump is threatening to ban Chinese company ByteDance’s TikTok app in the US unless an American company agrees to purchase it by September 20, a deadline he says he won’t extend. TikTok has come under criticism from administration officials who say the popular Chinese-owned app could pose risks to national security. The company itself rejects this idea and currently has lawsuits against the administration for its decision.