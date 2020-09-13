A persistent, lethal threat. Contentious trade negotiations continue. A major anniversary is honored. What do you remember from the week that was?
September 13, 2020
By Joe Bagliere and Allen Kim
Draft documents from the Department of Homeland Security view what as the most “persistent and lethal threat” to the United States through 2021?
Though continued Russian interference and foreign terrorism were listed as threats on DHS draft documents, white supremacy was at the top of the list. The three drafts differ in their wording overall, but each contain this language: “Among DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists], we judge that white supremacist extremists (WSEs) will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland through 2021.”
Ivan Kratsov and Anton Rodnenkov, both members of the Belarus Coordination Council, recounted their story of abduction in Belarus and escape to which country?
The two activists fled to Kiev, Ukraine, and told of their harrowing tale of abduction by Belarusian authorities and ultimate escape across the border. The men also spoke of the last sighting of Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent critic of the Belarusian president, and her subsequent detainment. This happened against the backdrop of weeks of major protests in Belarus.
Trade negotiations entered their eighth week between the European Union and which other country?
After formally completing its separation from the EU, the United Kingdom is now involved in post-Brexit trade negotiations with the 27-country bloc as part of commitments made between the two governments. Tensions are on the rise as reports have surfaced suggesting the UK is wanting to change various elements of its obligations, particularly as they relate to Northern Ireland.
Which American company announced it’ll host a career day with the hopes to ultimately hire 33,000 new employees?
According to the company’s press release, Amazon will hold a Career Day on September 16 that will include a team of 1,000 recruiters and 20,000 free career coaching sessions. Employees filling corporate and tech roles will receive an average pay of $150,000.
A US entity, for the first time ever, released a report on the potentially dire economic consequences of climate change. Which entity released the report?
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s climate subcommittee report detailed the potential catastrophic consequences of climate change on the financial system and American economy, imploring Congress to act quickly to combat the crises. The report comes as states are reeling with record-setting wildfires down the west coast of the United States.
US President Donald Trump said he will not extend the sale deadline for which Chinese-owned company?
Donald Trump is threatening to ban Chinese company ByteDance’s TikTok app in the US unless an American company agrees to purchase it by September 20, a deadline he says he won’t extend. TikTok has come under criticism from administration officials who say the popular Chinese-owned app could pose risks to national security. The company itself rejects this idea and currently has lawsuits against the administration for its decision.
Recordings were released this week alleging that US President Trump intentionally played down the coronavirus threat to the public despite knowing of the severity of the virus. These recordings were part of which legendary journalist’s upcoming book?
Bob Woodward released the recordings in advance of his upcoming book “Rage.” The recordings portray President Trump understanding the serious threat posed by the coronavirus yet intentionally downplaying it to the American public, in one case saying it would simply “disappear.”
British actress Diana Rigg died this week at the age of 82. She’s most recently known for her role in what program?
Diana Rigg recently played the character of Lady Olenna Tyrell in “Game of Thrones.” Beloved by many with countless roles throughout the years, many view her most defining role as Emma Peel in the 1960s series “The Avengers”.
NASA is looking to buy what substance in order to encourage private-sector exploration of space?
NASA announced it’s looking to buy moon rocks and dust collected by private companies, all with the aim to encourage the commercialization of space exploration. NASA says bids are welcome from companies all over the world, must be verified as authentic and hope to complete the collection by 2024.
Friday marked the 19th anniversary of what major world-changing events?
Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, Pentagon in Washington DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A total of 2,977 people were killed, making it the worst terrorist attack ever on American soil.