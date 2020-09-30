How much do you know about America’s first ladies?
September 30, 2020
By Allison Gordon
Welcome to The Point's "First Ladies" trivia quiz! The role of first lady may not be an official position, but it is one rich in history, power and influence.
Test how much you know about this role and some of the women who’ve held it with the 12 questions below. Brush up on more FLOTUS history with CNN Original Series “First Ladies," airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
True or false: America has had 45 first ladies since the first US president took the oath of office in 1789.
There have been 45 presidential administrations, but more than 45 women have served in the role of “first lady” since Martha Washington became the first to hold the position. The role wasn’t always known by the FLOTUS title – Martha, pictured here, was sometimes called “Lady Presidentess” – and not all of the women who’ve filled it were married to presidents. Nieces, daughters and daughters-in-law were also tapped to serve as White House hostess, and occasionally presidents remarried during their term after a wife’s death.
How much do first ladies make in annual salary?
While the President of the United States gets paid, the first lady does not. The role comes with the expectation of performing various duties but it isn’t an official job.
How many former first ladies are still living?
There are currently four living former first ladies: Rosalynn Carter, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.
Who was the only president to never marry but still had a first lady serve in his administration?
James Buchanan, president during the tumultuous years leading up to the Civil War, is the only president who remained a bachelor the duration of his life. His niece, Harriet Rebecca Lane Johnston, acted as his first lady.
Which of the following first ladies never lived to see her husband become president?
Martha Jefferson served as First Lady of Virginia but died about two decades before Thomas Jefferson became president. While she’s considered an official first lady because she was Jefferson’s wife, it was their daughter Martha “Patsy” Jefferson Randolph who actually filled the role during Jefferson’s administration. (And for those of you who thought it was Letitia Tyler, remember she passed away after President John Tyler began his unexpected term.)
Which first lady famously saved George Washington’s portrait from being looted by the British during the War of 1812?
As the British drew closer to the White House amid the War of 1812, Dolley ordered that the frame of the portrait be broken in order to rescue the eight-foot-tall painting of America’s first president.
Before meeting her future husband Ronald, what was Nancy Reagan’s profession?
Nancy Reagan was a professional actress who started out on Broadway before moving to the Hollywood big screen.
After leaving the White House, what public service role did Eleanor Roosevelt take on?
Appointed by President Harry Truman to the U.N., Eleanor chaired the commission from 1945 to 1953. Most notably, she helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights while serving.
Lyndon B. Johnson’s wife is commonly known as “Lady Bird.” What was her actual first name?
Claudia Johnson, born Claudia Taylor, was nicknamed “Lady Bird” as a child. The story goes that a caretaker remarked young Claudia was “as pretty as a lady bird” and the name stuck. It turned out to be quite apt, as one of her initiatives during LBJ’s administration was focused on the environment.
Which of these first ladies won an Emmy while in the White House?
While Eleanor Roosevelt and Nancy Reagan also had thriving creative careers, Jacqueline Kennedy’s work as first lady won an honorary Emmy Award. She received it for a 1962 televised tour of the White House that showed how much history she’d restored at the residence.
“When they go low, we go high” is one of Michelle Obama’s most enduring quotes (and she has many!). When and where did she say that?
Michelle Obama famously said this phrase during a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. “When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level,” Obama said of the now popular advice she’d given her daughters. “No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high.”
Hillary Rodham first rose to national prominence with her college graduation speech in 1969. Which all-women’s college did the future first lady and Democratic presidential candidate attend?
The answer is Wellesley. “We are, all of us, exploring a world that none of us even understands, and attempting to create within that uncertainty. But there are some things we feel, feelings that our prevailing, acquisitive, and competitive corporate life – including tragically the universities — is not the way of life for us. We’re searching for more immediate, ecstatic and penetrating modes of living,” Rodham said in the address. Her speech was featured in LIFE magazine later that year.