A spacecraft safely returns to Earth. An explosion rocks a city. A presidential convention is overhauled. What do you remember from the week that was?
August 9, 2020
Joe Bagliere, Allen Kim and AJ Willingham
The Crew Dragon spacecraft returned to Earth, making it the first time a commercially developed spacecraft carried humans into orbit. What is the private company that developed the spacecraft?
SpaceX, led by billionaire magnate Elon Musk, designed the Crew Dragon spacecraft that brought NASA astronauts into space and safely returned to Earth. This also marked the first crewed spaceflight to launch from the US since the Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011.
NFL head coach Doug Pederson tested positive this week for Covid-19. What team does he coach for?
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s Covid-19 diagnosis comes amid growing coronavirus concerns with the NFL preseason already canceled and the regular season set to begin on September 10. Teams began reporting to training camp in July.
Nobel Laureate John Hume died at the age of 83. What did he receive the Nobel Peace Prize for?
John Hume received the Nobel Peace Prize for being one of the designers of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. He received the award alongside David Trimble, both architects of the agreement that ultimately brought years of sectarian violence across Northern Ireland to an end.
According to newly released data by the FBI, the purchase of what in the United States skyrocketed in July 2020?
Almost 3.6 million background checks, which are associated with the sale, transfer and permitting of firearms, were issued in July 2020. Comparatively, just over 2 million were issued in July 2019. This came in the wake of mass restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.
CEO Jim Hackett is retiring from what well-known American company?
Ford announced its CEO Jim Hackett will be retiring in October. Hackett has been CEO since May 2017 and is leaving Ford as companies like Tesla shake up the automobile industry.
A major explosion rocked which international port city, leaving thousands injured and hundreds either dead or missing?
An explosion ripped through the port of Beirut, destroying the area surrounding the blast and causing damage and injuries miles away. Though the exact cause remains unknown, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said about 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material, were stored at a warehouse without “proper preventative measures” since 2014.
A new CDC report found that 15 Americans were hospitalized due to methanol poisoning between May and June after consuming what type of product?
Fifteen adults in Arizona and New Mexico were hospitalized after drinking alcohol-based hand sanitizer, specifically made from methanol, a toxic substance that can also be absorbed through the skin. Some of the cases lead to seizures and even death. This comes as the FDA has banned more than 100 different hand sanitizer products.
Facebook removed a post from President Donald Trump’s page because it ran contrary to the company’s rules against misinformation. What was the post about?
Facebook deliberately removed a post from Trump’s page that featured an interview with Fox News incorrectly stating that certain groups, specifically children, are nearly immune from the coronavirus. For similar reasons, Twitter later took action against the Trump campaign for tweeting the same interview.
The Democratic National Convention, including Joe Biden’s nomination, will be almost entirely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Where was it supposed to happen?
Officials announced that Joe Biden will no longer be accepting the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, instead opting to do it in his home state of Delaware. All major speeches are set to take place remotely from locations across the country.
August 6, 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of what major world-changing event?
The day marks the anniversary of the United States dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945. A second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki three days later. The two blasts killed more than 100,000 people. To this day, it’s the only time nuclear weapons have been used in warfare.