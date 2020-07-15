Do you use hand sanitizer the right way? Take this FDA quiz.
Where should you store hand sanitizer?
Hand sanitizer should be stored out of reach of kids & kids should only use it with adult supervision. It should also not be stored in a car during summer months where the temperature may go above 105 F. Learn more about hand sanitizers on the FDA's website.
True or false: You can use household cleaning products (like disinfectant wipes and sprays) on human skin to prevent the spread of infection.
False. Do not use disinfectant sprays or wipes on your skin because they may cause skin and eye irritation. They are intended for use on hard, non-porous surfaces. Always follow the instructions on household cleaners.
What should you do if your child ingests hand sanitizer?
Hand sanitizer can be toxic when ingested. If your child ingests hand sanitizer, call poison control (800) 222-1222 or a medical professional immediately.
True or false: Hand sanitizer is a drug.
True. Hand sanitizers are regulated as over-the-counter (non-prescription) drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
True or false: You should always use hand sanitizer to disinfect your hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.
False. The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is by washing your hands with plain soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
True or false: Making my own hand sanitizer is better than buying some or not having any.
False. FDA doesn’t recommend that consumers make their own hand sanitizer. If made incorrectly, it may not work and there have been reports of skin burns from homemade hand sanitizer. Remember, washing hands with plain soap and water is best.
What percentage of ethyl alcohol should hand sanitizer contain to be most effective?
CDC recommends that consumers use alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing at least 60% ethyl alcohol.
If you add alcohol to non-alcohol hand sanitizer, it will become more useful to prevent COVID-19.
False. Adding alcohol to an existing non-alcohol hand sanitizer is unlikely to result in a useful product.
Hand sanitizers have been proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
False. No drugs, including hand sanitizer, have been proven to prevent COVID-19.
Hand sanitizers that don’t have an expiration date should be considered expired after how many years?
Hand sanitizer products that don’t have an expiration date should be considered expired 3 years after purchase.