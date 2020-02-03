An illustrated guide to the Iowa caucus

The caucus begins

At 7 p.m. CT on February 3, all 1,678 precinct locations in Iowa will shut their doors to start voting. As they begin, neighbors will hear messages from the state party chair, local officials and possibly campaign representatives. They will then show their first preference for president.

This year, the state party has approved 87 "satellite caucuses” in locations around Iowa, the US and internationally that follow the same structure as a regular caucus.