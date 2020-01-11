The US-Iran conflict: A timeline of how we got here

Tensions between the US and Iran hit a boiling point this month, but they’ve been simmering for decades.

Long before Washington killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Tehran responded with missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops, the two countries have been at odds.

Points of contention have included control over Iran’s oil reserves, US political interference in Tehran, Iran’s desire for nuclear power and both countries’ growing influence in the Middle East.

It’s a long and complicated history, but let’s start in 1951 -- when tensions between Iranians and foreign powers influencing the country first start to bubble.