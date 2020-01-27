Harry & Meghan

Kobe Bryant:

The making of a global superstar

By Matias Grez, Patrick Sung and Ben Church, CNN

The sporting world and beyond is mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, aged 41. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine on board a helicopter that crashed on Sunday.

CNN looks back at 24 defining moments in the career of an NBA great, who mesmerized, broke records and transcended his sport.

The world reacts to Kobe Bryant's death 1:48

Design + development: Mark Oliver, Woojin Lee, Caitlin Clancy, Byron Manley and Sean O'Key

Additional images: Getty Images