Fact-check: 5 times Trump misquoted his allies and critics on impeachment

“If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”

Facts First:

With the parenthetical Trump added, the tweet reads as if Jeffress claimed Democrats’ impeachment efforts would never be successful; Jeffress did not say this in the quote. And when Trump quoted Jeffress saying that “it will cause a Civil War-like fracture” if Trump is removed, Trump omitted the preceding words from Jeffress: “I’m afraid.”

Though it is possible the President sees the parentheses as clearly denoting a deviation from the original text, the overall tweet reads as if the quote in its entirety was said by the noted speaker, which is false.