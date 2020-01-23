How to talk about the Grammys best new artist nominees like a pro

We get it. Every year, the Grammy nominees are released, and with them comes the bleak reminder of how few of the new artists you recognize. Sure, you know Lizzo and your kids love Lil Nas X, but you’ve probably never heard Tank and the Bangas on Top 40 radio.

We’ve done your homework for you. Here’s a crash course on of every best new artist nominee and what makes them shine. We’ve included some other acts you already know so you’ll get a feel for what the newbies sound like. By the time the telecast starts, you’ll be an industry insider.