How to talk about the Grammys best new artist nominees like a pro

We get it. Every year, the Grammy nominees are released, and with them comes the bleak reminder of how few of the new artists you recognize. Sure, you know Lizzo and your kids love Lil Nas X, but you’ve probably never heard Tank and the Bangas on Top 40 radio.
We’ve done your homework for you. Here’s a crash course on of every best new artist nominee and what makes them shine. We’ve included some other acts you already know so you’ll get a feel for what the newbies sound like. By the time the telecast starts, you’ll be an industry insider.
"Bad Guy"
If you like: Lorde, Imogen Heap
Your kids are obsessed with Billie, and she’s working hard to make you a fan, too (you’ll hear the 18-year-old singing the theme for the next James Bond film). Her brand of trippy goth-pop makes her teen fans fear her and dream of being that freakily fearless. Her hit “Bad Guy” is a haunting track that skitters and skulks, exploring the dark depths of Billie’s adolescent mind. She’s a modern-day Doris Day if Doris Day enjoyed fake blood and spiders. You’ll feel cooler for buying in.
"Colors"
If you like: Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr.
The best music is enjoyed cranked all the way up, eyes closed, mind wide open. That’s the way to listen to Black Pumas. The band’s brand of throwback soul is still, somehow, unmistakably modern with a Texas twang. On “Colors,” harmony and melody blend into a perfect musical stew, and you’ll wonder why all music doesn’t move you like that. Black Pumas makes food for the soul.
"Old Town Road"
If you like: Lil Uzi Vert and Blake Shelton -- together
Be honest -- when you first heard “Old Town Road,” you thought it was a joke. Then you heard it a few more times in passing or while flipping through radio channels. Then Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on the track, and a few kindergarteners sang it in their school gym, and it was over -- you were all in. The rest of Lil Nas X’s brief catalog grows on you like that, too, blurring the lines between irony and giddily pure. His sound is rooted in hip hop, though country may always be his calling card. Lil Nas X is in on the joke, but we’re along for the ride either way.
"Truth Hurts"
If you like: Missy Elliott, Fergie, Janelle Monae
The indefatigable singer-rapper-flutist may be new to the Recording Academy, but before she soundtracked SoulCycle classes, Lizzo had been grinding in the music industry for nearly a decade. It’s impossible not to celebrate her hard-earned success, evident in her signature smash, “Truth Hurts.” She raps, she belts, she dispenses tough love to her listeners. She even popularized the “DNA test” meme template. She’s a bright, beaming beacon of self-love with the voice of a boisterous angel. Just try to resist her.
"Light On"
If you like: Florence & the Machine, Kacey Musgraves
Being a 20-something sucks and rocks, usually at the same time. Maggie Rogers knows this, and the singer-songwriter stays sunny even when she mulls heartbreak and loss. In “Light On,” she contemplates both, sorting out her feelings through song before finally settling on hard-won independence. If you find yourself tearing up at the grocery store (her music was designed to soundtrack mindless shopping), it’s probably because Maggie Rogers’s breezy voice transported you from the cereal aisle to young adulthood.
"Malamente"
If you like: Ciara
Maybe you don’t know how to dance. You don’t need to. Rosalía will draw the rhythm out of you before you know it. Think of her sound as electro-flamenco dipped in gold. On “Malamente,” she sings with a hypnotic swag that brilliantly distills her Spanish influences into something accessible to fans in every corner of the world. Hers is a siren song that beckons you to the dance floor. Rosalía is quietly declaring world domination, and you’ll be grateful to get in early.
"Nice Things"
If you like: Jimmy Fallon’s Classroom Instruments concerts
Imagine if some of the most talented people on the planet made music with classroom instruments that twinkled and chimed. Now imagine if they paired that with life-affirming lyrics and a deceptively grown-up sensibility. That’s Tank and the Bangas. The band hails from New Orleans, and the Big Easy’s playful spirit is palpable in every note of the group’s music. “Nice Things” is relaxed and confident -- but it’s only a peek at what they’re capable of. Inside their musical coloring book, they’ve got poetry, rap, jazz, soul, R&B and...magic.
"Faraway Look"
If you like: Amy Winehouse, Etta James
Were you alive in the ‘50s and ‘60s? Yola wasn’t either, but the British musician’s richly textured voice sounds like it’s being broadcast from another era. Her lovelorn melancholy matches that of the songstresses of soul who have endured today. On “Faraway Look,” you can hear echoes of the past and a nod to the women who came before. As the cymbals crash and her voice crescendos, it sounds like it’s timed with the surge of her heart. She’s an artist for the ages, for fans of any age.
Photos: Getty Images