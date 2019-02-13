How Team Trump keeps changing its story in the Russia investigation

Over the past two years, President Donald Trump and his team have offered changing accounts regarding key matters in the Russia investigation. Their denials have been debunked, Trump has contradicted his senior aides and sometimes his team has completely flipped its position.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election along with potential collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. So far, six Trump associates have been charged, but nobody has been implicated in collusion. Trump adamantly denies collusion.

Public contradictions, walkbacks and flip-flops have become a hallmark of how Trump’s team has responded to the Russia probe, which was launched in 2016 and is now in its third year.

Here are the most consequential examples of Team Trump changing its story.