When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. It’s time to find out who wins.

After eight years, seven seasons and 67 episodes, the eighth and final season of HBO’s blockbuster TV show “Game of Thrones” is upon us.

The Night King and his army of wights have broken through the Wall and are about to wreak havoc on Westeros, with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow united in their quest to defeat them. Meanwhile, Queen Cersei is plotting to maintain a tenuous grip on her crown.

So, who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne? Follow along as we track all the major characters and chronicle every pivotal moment of the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Ned Stark is named Hand of the King King Robert Baratheon travels north to Winterfell with his family where he asks Ned Stark to be Hand of the King following Lord Jon Arryn's death.

Jaime Lannister pushes Bran Stark off a tower While climbing the towers of Winterfell, Bran witnesses Cersei and Jaime Lannister having sex. In order to protect their secret, Jaime pushes Bran off the tower, thinking it would kill him. Bran survives but is paralyzed.

Catelyn Stark takes Tyrion Lannister prisoner During a chance encounter at an inn, Catelyn Stark calls on Stark bannerman to take Tyrion Lannister prisoner, believing that he sent an assassin to kill her son Bran after Littlefinger revealed that the dagger used in the attack belonged to Tyrion. This would ramp up tensions between the Starks and Lannisters.

Khal Drogo kills Viserys Targaryen After Viserys threatens a pregnant Daenerys, Khal Drogo kills him by pouring molten gold over his head.

Robert Baratheon dies While hunting boar, Robert is mortally wounded. It is later revealed that Cersei ordered Lancel Lannister to ply Robert with wine to get him drunk, which led to his eventual death. Joffrey becomes King.

Ned Stark is arrested After Robert's death, Ned confronts Cersei and Joffrey in an attempt to have them arrested, only to be betrayed by Littlefinger and the City Watch and thrown in the black cells.

Battle of Whispering Wood Robb Stark deceives Tywin Lannister by sacrificing a smaller force to fight against him while he lures Jaime Lannister and his army into the Whispering Wood. There, Robb wins a decisive victory and takes the Kingslayer prisoner.

Ned Stark is executed To protect his daughters, Ned agrees to Cersei’s terms to publicly confess to treason and to be sent to the wall to become a member of the Night’s Watch. King Joffrey has Ned Stark beheaded anyway, setting off the War of the Five Kings.

Tyrion Lannister named acting Hand of the King Following the execution of Ned Stark, Tywin Lannister names his son Tyrion as acting Hand of the King to help rule in his stead and to rein in King Joffrey and Cersei.

Robb Stark proclaimed King in the North Following the death of Ned Stark, the northern lords declare Robb Stark King in the North as they break off from the Seven Kingdoms and wage war against King Joffrey and Tywin Lannister.

Daenerys Targaryen's dragons are born After the death of Khal Drogo, Daenerys enters his burning funeral pyre along with her three petrified dragon eggs and walks out unscathed along with three newly born dragons.

Arya Stark captured and taken to Harrenhal Arya Stark’s party is ambushed while traveling to the Wall. She is captured and taken to Harrenhal, where she serves as Tywin Lannister’s cupbearer. It is there that Jaqen H’Ghar, a member of the Faceless Men, pledges to repay Arya for saving his life, eventually freeing her and leading her to train at the House of Black and White to become an assassin.

Renly Baratheon murdered by a spirit After having sex with Stannis Baratheon, Melisandre gives birth to a spirit that assassinates Renly Baratheon. Renly’s remaining forces join Stannis, while the Tyrell army leaves for Highgarden.

Catelyn Stark frees Jaime Lannister Defying her son Robb, Catelyn Stark frees Jaime Lannister and has Brienne of Tarth escort him to King’s Landing in order to exchange his life for her daughters.

Theon Greyjoy betrays the Starks Betraying the Starks, Theon Greyjoy takes control of Winterfell with an Iron-born force and fakes the deaths of Bran and Rickon Stark after they evade capture.

Battle of Blackwater Bay Leading the defense of King’s Landing, Tyrion Lannister uses wildfire to destroy most of Stannis’ fleet of ships, forcing Stannis to attack on land. The city nearly falls before Tywin Lannister and the Tyrell forces arrive and force Stannis to retreat.

Daenerys Targaryen enters the House of the Undying After her dragons are stolen by the warlock Pyat Pree, Daenerys Targaryen enters the House of the Undying in Qarth, where she sees multiple visions before being reunited with her dragons. She escapes after Drogon burns down the tower.

Jon Snow is forced to kill Qhorin Halfhand Jon Snow and Qhorin Halfhand, lead ranger for the Night’s Watch, are captured by the wildlings. Halfhand forces Snow to fight and kill him in order to infiltrate the wildlings.

Robb Stark marries Talisa Maegyr Despite agreeing to marry one of Walder Frey's daughters, Robb Stark defies his mom and secretly marries Talisa Maegyr, a nurse he meets on the battlefield.

Battle of the Fist of the First Men We get our first glimpse of the army of the undead as a horde of them descend on a group of the Night’s Watch encamped at the Fist of the First Men. The Night’s Watch is forced to flee after being overrun.

Bran Stark meets Jojen and Meera Reed On a mission to take Bran north of the Wall, Jojen and Meera Reed find him along with Rickon Stark, Osha and Hodor in a forest near Winterfell. Rickon and Osha separate from the group, heading to the Umbers for protection while the rest go north of the Wall.

Jaime Lannister has his hand cut off En route to Harrenhal, Jaime manages to prevent Brienne of Tarth being raped by Locke and his men. However, Locke cuts off Jaime’s sword hand.

The Unsullied join Daenerys Targaryen Daenerys makes a deal with the slave masters in Astapor to exchange one of her dragons for an army of Unsullied warriors. However, after taking command of the Unsullied, she turns Drogon and her new army on the masters and kills them all.

Mutiny at Craster's Keep The surviving members of the Night’s Watch make their way to Craster’s Keep after the Battle of the Fist of the First Men, but a number of deserters mutiny, killing Jeor Mormont and Craster in the process.

Daario Naharis pledges the Second Sons to Daenerys Targaryen Despite being pledged to the Wise Masters of Yunkai, Daario Naharis kills the other two commanders of the Second Sons and switches allegiance to Daenerys.

Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark get married Tywin Lannister forces Tyrion and Sansa to marry, preventing a potential marriage between Loras Tyrell and Sansa. Their brief, loveless union is unconsummated.

Daenerys Targaryen overthrows the slave masters of Yunkai Jorah, Grey Worm and Daario Naharis sneak into Yunkai, open the gates and allow Daenerys’ forces into the city. The slave soldiers quickly surrender, allowing Daenerys to overthrow the Wise Masters.

Robb Stark executes Lord Rickard Karstark In one of Robb Stark’s biggest tests, he personally executes Lord Rickard Karstark for treason after Karstark kills two Lannister boys for revenge. The Karstark forces then abandon the Starks for killing their lord.

The Red Wedding Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey's wedding reception turns bloody when Tywin Lannister and Roose Bolton conspire with Walder Frey to massacre their Stark guests. Robb, Catelyn and Talisa Stark are all killed, along with all the Northmen that accompany them.

Birth of a White Walker One of Craster's newly born sons is brought to an altar where the Night King turns him into a White Walker.

The Purple Wedding After marrying Margaery Tyrell, King Joffrey is poisoned and chokes to death in what is known as the Purple Wedding. As he lies dying, he accuses Tyrion Lannister of killing him.

Daenerys Targaryen liberates the slaves in Meereen Grey Worm sneaks into Meereen and arms the slaves, inciting them to revolt and overthrow the masters. The slaves would open the gates to Meereen, allowing Daenerys and her army to march in and take the city.

Tyrion Lannister's trial Tyrion is accused of killing King Joffrey and is put on trial. After his lover Shae is put on the stand and fabricates a story about his involvement, Tyrion demands a trial by combat to determine his fate.

The Viper vs. the Mountain Oberyn Martell volunteers himself as Tyrion's champion against The Mountain in order to avenge the death of his sister. He toys with The Mountain and brings him to the brink of death, but gets careless and has his head crushed in before he can finish him off.

Tyrion kills Tywin Lannister While escaping King's Landing with the help of Varys and his brother Jaime, Tyrion takes a detour to his father's chambers, where he strangles his former lover Shae to death before killing Tywin with a crossbow.

Brienne of Tarth fights The Hound Brienne finds Arya Stark traveling with The Hound and defeats him in one-on-one combat. The Hound begs Arya to grant him a mercy killing, but she leaves him behind, believing he'll slowly bleed to death.

The Battle of Castle Black Jon Snow helps lead the defense of Castle Black against a wilding attack but watches helplessly as his former wildling lover Ygritte dies in his arms after she is shot with an arrow.

Stannis Baratheon defeats the wildlings Jon Snow goes beyond the Wall to assassinate Mance Rayder under the pretext of parleying with him. Before he has a chance to act, Stannis Baratheon and his forces show up and defeat the remaining wildling army.

Jon Snow becomes Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch Samwell Tarly unexpectedly nominates Jon Snow to be the next Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. Jon and Alliser Thorne end up in a tie, which is broken by Maester Aemon, making Jon leader of a divided Night's Watch.

Arya Stark enters the House of Black and White Arya travels to Braavos where she enters the House of Black and White and begins her training with Jaqen H'Ghar to become a Faceless Man.

Margaery and Loras Tyrell are imprisoned by the High Sparrow Cersei Lannister schemes against the Tyrells, which results in the High Sparrow imprisoning Loras Tyrell and then Queen Margaery.

Cersei Lannister is imprisoned by the High Sparrow The High Sparrow imprisons Cersei after Lancel Lannister, who has abandoned his family and become a Faith Militant, confesses his adulterous affair with her.

Stannis Baratheon sacrifices Princess Shireen Stannis sacrifices his daughter at the urging of Melisandre, which causes the bulk of his men to desert him and his wife Selyse to commit suicide.

Massacre at Hardhome Jon Snow arrives at Hardhome to convince the remaining wildlings to evacuate. As they are boarding boats to leave for the Wall, the White Walkers arrive and attack, massacring thousands. The survivors witness the Night King resurrect the dead as wights.

Cersei Lannister's walk of atonement In order to repent for her crimes and escape her imprisonment, a naked Cersei takes a walk of atonement from the Great Sept of Baelor to the Red Keep.

Coup attempt by the Sons of the Harpy The Sons of the Harpy attempt to assassinate Daenerys Targaryen in the fighting pits of Meereen, but Drogon saves her and they escape Meereen together.

Stannis Baratheon is defeated With his diminished forces, Stannis Baratheon is defeated in his attempt to take Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton. Stannis retreats into the woods where he meets Brienne of Tarth, who executes him to avenge Renly Baratheon's death.

Jon Snow is betrayed and killed Olly uses news of his uncle Benjen Stark to lure Jon Snow outside and into a trap. Alliser Thorne and a group of the Night's Watch then stab Jon to death.

Jon Snow is resurrected by Melisandre Davos Seaworth urges a broken Melisandre to call on the Lord of Light to resurrect Jon Snow. Her efforts succeed and Snow comes back to life, to the shock of everyone at Castle Black.

Ellaria Sand stages a coup in Dorne Believing Doran Martell to be unfit to rule for not taking action after the death of Oberyn Martell, Ellaria Sand and her daughters kill Doran and Trystane Martell and take control of Dorne.

Daenerys Targaryen takes control of the Dothraki Captured by Khal Moro and his khalasar, Daenerys is taken to Dosh Khaleen. During a gathering of the khals to decide her fate, she burns them alive inside the Temple of Dosh Khaleen. After Daenerys emerges from the flames unscathed, the Dothraki pledge their allegiance to her.

Bran Stark witnesses the birth of the Night King The Three-Eyed Raven takes Bran back in time to witness the Children of the Forest creating the first White Walker (who we know now as the Night King), with a piece of dragon glass.

The Night King kills the Three-Eyed Raven The Night King kills the Three-Eyed Raven but Bran Stark escapes with Meera Reed -- and with the help of an undead Benjen Stark -- after Hodor sacrifices himself by holding a horde of wights behind a cave door before succumbing.

Daenerys Targaryen defeats the masters in Slaver's Bay With the slave masters besieging Meereen with their ships, Daenerys returns to the city and burns their ships with her dragons while her new Dothraki army slaughters the Sons of the Harpy.

Battle of the Bastards After Ramsay Bolton kills Rickon Stark with an arrow, Jon Snow recklessly charges the Bolton army, putting his force of wildlings and Northern houses at a tactical disadvantage. They are surrounded and nearly defeated before Littlefinger and the knights of the Vale arrive to defeat Bolton's forces.

Sansa Stark kills Ramsay Bolton An imprisoned Ramsay Bolton gets a taste of his own (sick and twisted) medicine when Sansa Stark gets her revenge by unleashing his own ravenous dogs on him.

Cersei Lannister bombs the Great Sept of Baelor Cersei uses a cache of wildfire stored below the Great Sept of Baelor to blow it up, killing everyone inside, including Margaery Tyrell and her family. King Tommen dies by suicide after learning what happened, making Cersei the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Arya Stark kills Walder Frey Arya Stark infiltrates the Twins where she kills two of Walder Frey's sons and bakes them into a pie, serving it to Frey before revealing herself and killing him to avenge her family.

R+L=J confirmed The Three-Eyed Raven takes Bran Stark to the Tower of Joy where he witnesses Jon Snow's birth and discovers his true parentage.

Jon Snow named King in the North Jon Snow is named the King in the North after retaking Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton.

Arya Stark avenges the Red Wedding Arya Stark, disguised as Walder Frey, gathers the Frey males for a feast. While giving a toast, the Frey males drink poisoned wine as Arya watches them die.

Summit at Dragonstone With Tyrion Lannister serving as Hand of the Queen and Varys as her Master of Whisperers, Daenerys Targaryen forges an alliance with Olenna Tyrell, Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand in a meeting at Dragonstone where they plot her invasion of Westeros.

Euron Greyjoy ambushes Yara Greyjoy's fleet Escorting Ellaria Sand to Dorne, Yara Greyjoy's fleet is ambushed and destroyed by her uncle Euron's fleet. Yara, along with Ellaria and Tyene Sand, are taken captive while Theon escapes.

The Sack of Highgarden Instead of fortifying Casterly Rock, Jaime Lannister leads the Lannister-Tarly forces to overtake the Tyrells in Highgarden. Following their victory, he meets with Olenna Tyrell, giving her poison to kill herself as she reveals that she was responsible for Joffrey's death.

The Loot Train Attack Returning to King's Landing, the Lannister supply line is ambushed by Daenerys Targaryen. Riding atop Drogon, she burns their supply line down while her Dothraki horde overwhelms their soldiers.

Jon Snow goes beyond the Wall to capture a wight Jon Snow leads a small force of men north of the Wall to capture a wight to prove the existence of the undead. After Jon kills a White Walker, they capture a wight but not before it calls for help.

The Night King kills Viserion Jon Snow's group is surrounded by the Night King and his army and facing near-certain death when Daenerys Targaryen arrives with her dragons and saves them. The Night King kills Viserion, then uses his powers to resurrect the dragon. (Yes, the White Walkers have an undead dragon now.) Jon stays behind to hold off the wights, then flees to safety on Benjen Stark's horse.

Parley in King's Landing Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow bring a wight to the dragon pit in King's Landing to broker a peace with Cersei Lannister so they can put aside their differences to fight the army of the dead. Cersei agrees to a truce after meeting with Tyrion but later reveals to Jaime she has no intention of sending her armies north.

Arya Stark kills Littlefinger After attempting to pit Arya and Sansa Stark against one another, Littlefinger is tricked and put on trial. After Sansa finds him guilty of a number of crimes, Arya cuts his throat with his own Valyrian steel dagger that was used in an attack on Bran Stark.

Jon Snow begins his romance with Daenerys Targaryen Samwell Tarly meets with Bran Stark in Winterfell where they discuss Jon Snow's lineage. Together, they realize that Snow is the true heir to the Iron Throne as the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark just as Jon begins a romance with Daenerys Targaryen, who is his aunt.

The Night King destroys Eastwatch by the Sea The army of the dead arrive at the Wall. Riding an undead Viserion, the Night King destroys part of the Wall, beginning the invasion of Westeros by the army of the dead.

Reunions in Winterfell Despite the tension following the arrival of Daenerys Targaryen and her army, there are several heartfelt reunions in Winterfell: Arya Stark is reunited with Gendry and sees the Hound after believing him to be dead, while Jon Snow sees Arya and Bran Stark for the first time since he departed for the Wall.

Jon Snow learns the truth about his parents Jon Snow is reunited with Samwell Tarly in the crypts of Winterfell. There, Samwell reveals to Jon that his true parents are Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and that his name is actually Aegon Targaryen (as he is more widely known as Jon Snow, we will continue to refer to him as such). Samwell also reveals that he is not a bastard and that he, not Daenerys Targaryen, is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Jon Snow reveals the truth to Daenerys Targaryen In the crypts of Winterfell, Jon Snow reveals to Daenerys Targaryen the truth about his parents and the fact that he is the last male heir of the Targaryen dynasty, giving him a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne. However, this moment is abruptly cut short as a war horn blows, signaling the arrival of the White Walkers.

Tracking key characters

Jon Snow Alive Daenerys Targaryen Alive Cersei Lannister Alive Night King Alive Jaime Lannister Alive Tyrion Lannister Alive Arya Stark Alive Bran Stark Alive Sansa Stark Alive Euron Greyjoy Alive

Characters by house or affiliation

Stark Stark

Targaryen

Night's Watch

Beyond the Wall

Lannister

Baratheon

Greyjoy

Tyrell

Martell

The North

Other

Jon Snow Status: Alive Known as the bastard child of Ned Stark, Jon Snow is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Named the King in the North after uniting the Northmen, he has pledged his army to Daenerys Targaryen in their quest to defeat the Night King. Eddard Stark Status: Dead Ned Stark was a key ally to Robert Baratheon during Robert's Rebellion and would briefly serve as his Hand of the King. Ned would be executed by King Joffrey for treason, setting off the War of the Five Kings. Sansa Stark Status: Alive Originally betrothed to Joffrey Baratheon, she is forced to wed Tyrion Lannister. After Joffrey's murder, she escapes King's Landing, only to be married to Ramsay Bolton at Winterfell. After Ramsay's defeat, she becomes Lady of Winterfell. Arya Stark Status: Alive After escaping King's Landing following her father's execution, Arya Stark's long journey eventually takes her to Braavos, where she is trained by the Faceless Men at the House of Black and White to become an assassin. Bran Stark Status: Alive Bran Stark is paralyzed after Jaime Lannister pushes him out of a window, but as a warg, he can inhabit the minds of animals and can also see through space and time with greensight. He becomes the Three-Eyed Raven after the former is killed. Catelyn Stark Status: Dead The wife of Ned Stark, Catelyn Stark is a Tully by birth and was originally supposed to marry Ned's older brother before his death. She was killed alongside her son Robb Stark at the Red Wedding massacre. Robb Stark Status: Dead As the firstborn son of Ned and Catelyn Stark, Robb Stark was named the King in the North during the War of the Five Kings. However, after breaking a marriage pact with House Frey, he was betrayed and killed at the infamous Red Wedding massacre. Hodor Status: Dead Called Hodor because it was his only spoken word, we learn he was told to "hold the door" to let Bran Stark escape the Night King, and a slurred version was seared into his mind during one of Bran's visions of the past. Brienne of Tarth Status: Alive Originally serving as Kingsguard to Renly Baratheon, Brienne pledged her sword to Catelyn Stark after Renly's death. After Catelyn was killed, she pledged her sword to protect Sansa and Arya Stark. Benjen Stark Status: Dead The younger brother of Ned Stark, Benjen Stark was the First Ranger of the Night’s Watch and was saved by the Children of the Forest after being attacked by a White Walker. He sacrificed himself beyond the wall to save Jon Snow. Rickon Stark Status: Dead The youngest child of the Stark family, Rickon Stark was killed by Ramsay Bolton with an arrow at the Battle of the Bastards. Daenerys Targaryen Status: Alive Daenerys Targaryen is one of the last remaining members of House Targaryen. Allied with Jon Snow, she has set aside her goal of conquering the Iron Throne and turned her attention to fighting the Night King and the army of the dead. Jorah Mormont Status: Alive Ser Jorah Mormont is the disgraced son of Lord Commander Jeor Mormont. After recovering from a near-fatal illness, and he has earned a place back at Daenerys' side. Grey Worm Status: Alive Trained in Astapor and elected to be the leader of the Unsullied -- a fierce group of eunuch warriors renowned for their discipline and skill in battle -- Grey Worm is one of Daenerys Targaryen's most loyal warriors. Missandei Status: Alive Originally a slave, Missandei served as an interpreter to the masters of Astapor. After being freed by Daenerys Targaryen, she served as her handmaiden before becoming one of Daenerys' most trusted advisors. Varys Status: Alive Varys the Spider served as the Master of Whisperers (a master spy) on the small council to several kings. Varys escaped from King's Landing with Tyrion Lannister, and he now serves as a member of Daenerys Targaryen's small council. Drogon Status: Alive The biggest of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons, he is often the one she chooses to ride. He can be distinguished by his black and red scales and wings. Rhaegal Status: Alive Named after Daenery Targaryen's oldest brother Rhaegar Targaryen, Rhaegal's scales are mostly green, while his wings have a yellow tint. Viserion Status: Alive (Sort of) Named after Daenerys Targaryen's brother Viserys Targaryen, the dragon Viserion was killed by the Night King and later resurrected under his control. Daario Naharis Status: Alive The commander of the Second Sons, Daario Naharis was Daenerys Targaryen's former lover. However, when it was time for her to sail to Westeros, he was ordered to remain in Meereen to keep the peace. Viserys Targaryen Status: Dead Viserys Targaryen was the second son of King Aerys II Targaryen and older brother to Daenerys. Khal Drogo later killed him for threatening Daenerys and their unborn child. Cersei Lannister Status: Alive The only daughter of Tywin Lannister, Cersei had three children with her brother Jaime while she was married to King Robert Baratheon. She was crowned Queen of Westeros following the deaths of her sons King Joffrey, King Tommen and Queen Margaery. Jaime Lannister Status: Alive The twin brother and incestuous lover of Cersei Lannister, Jaime has sired three children with her. Considered one of the kingdom's greatest swordsmen, he has served as a member of the Kingsguard for several kings. Tyrion Lannister Status: Alive The youngest child of Tywin Lannister, Tyrion was born a dwarf. After killing his father and escaping Kings Landing, he joined Daenerys Targaryen and serves as her Hand of the Queen. Tywin Lannister Status: Dead The former patriarch of the Lannister family, Tywin Lannister served as Hand of the King to King Aerys II Targaryen and to King Joffrey. He was killed with a crossbow by his son Tyrion. Lancel Lannister Status: Dead Lancel Lannister was the nephew of Tywin Lannister. He became one of the High Sparrow's most devoted followers and he was killed during Cersei's bombing of the Great Sept of Baelor. Gregor Clegane Status: Alive (Sort of) The elder brother of Sandor Clegane, The Mountain was nearly killed fighting Oberyn Martell. Qyburn managed to save him, and he has returned as a monstrous figure that is loyal only to Cersei Lannister. Qyburn Status: Alive A former maester, Qyburn replaced Varys as Master of Whisperers on the King's small council and now serves as Hand of the Queen to Cersei Lannister. Samwell Tarly Status: Alive A brother of the Night's Watch and one of Jon Snow's closest friends, he is sent to the Citadel to become a maester. At Winterfell, he and Bran piece together Jon's true name. Jeor Mormont Status: Dead The 997th Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, Jeor Mormont of Bear Island was killed during a mutiny at Craster's Keep. Maester Aemon Status: Dead He was the great uncle of Daenerys Targaryen and faithfully served the Night’s Watch for several decades. He lived to be more than 100 and died at Castle Black of natural causes. Dolorous Edd Status: Alive One of Jon Snow's closest friends, Dolorous Edd serves as the acting Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. Night King Status: Alive (Sort of) Created by the Children of the Forest, the Night King was originally one of the First Men before he became the first-ever White Walker. He is leading an invading army of the dead on Westeros. Tormund Giantsbane Status: Alive Formerly one of Mance Rayder's top Lieutenants, Tormund Giantsbane is a fierce warrior who has become one of Jon Snow's most loyal supporters as unofficial leader of the wildlings. Gilly Status: Alive One of Craster's daughters and wives, she escaped from his compound beyond the Wall with the help of Samwell Tarly. She is now at Winterfell with Samwell and her son. Ygritte Status: Dead A wildling, Ygritte and Jon Snow became lovers beyond the Wall. She nearly killed Snow after discovering his betrayal but was later killed during the wildling attack on Castle Black. Osha Status: Dead A wildling, Osha was captured by Robb Stark after she attacked Bran Stark. She later helped Bran and Rickon Stark escape from Theon Greyjoy, but was killed by Ramsay Bolton. Mance Rayder Status: Dead The King beyond the Wall, Mance Rayder was a former brother of the Night's Watch. After joining the wildlings, he rallied them together to march south but was defeated by Stannis and eventually executed. Robert Baratheon Status: Dead A former King of Westeros, Robert Baratheon started the war that ended the Targaryen dynasty. Married to Cersei Lannister, he would inadvertently die after she plotted his death. Stannis Baratheon Status: Dead Robert Baratheon’s brother, Stannis waged war against King Joffrey before turning his attention to the threat beyond the Wall. He was killed by Brienne of Tarth after his depleted army lost a battle to Ramsay Bolton. Renly Baratheon Status: Dead The younger sibling of Robert and Stannis Baratheon, Renly Baratheon was assassinated by a spirit sent by the Red Priestess, Melisandre. Gendry Status: Alive The bastard child of Robert Baratheon, Gendry is a skilled blacksmith that wields a war hammer like his father and has aligned himself with Jon Snow. Joffrey Baratheon Status: Dead The eldest child of Cersei and Jaime Lannister, Joffrey succeeded Robert Baratheon as king and proved to be a sadistic ruler. He married Margaery Tyrell but was poisoned by Olenna Tyrell and died at their wedding feast. Tommen Baratheon Status: Dead The youngest child of Cersei and Jaime Lannister, Tommen was crowned king after the death of his brother Joffrey. He married Margaery Tyrell, but committed suicide after the destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor. Myrcella Baratheon Status: Dead The only daughter of Jaime and Cersei Lannister, Myrcella Baratheon was poisoned by Ellaria Sand. Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish Status: Dead The former Master of Coin to all three Baratheon kings, Littlefinger was named Lord Protector of the Eyrie and the Vale of Arryn. He was later found guilty for numerous crimes, including betraying Ned Stark, and executed by Arya Stark. “The Hound” Status: Alive The Hound served as Joffrey Lannister's personal bodyguard and later as a member of his Kingsguard. He has now joined the fight against the White Walkers and army of the dead. Khal Drogo Status: Dead Khal Drogo led a great Dothraki khalasar and was wed to Daenerys Targaryen. Daenerys used a pillow to suffocate him after the Lhazareen godswife Mirri Maz Duur put him into a vegetative state using blood magic. Davos Seaworth Status: Alive Davos Seaworth, a former smuggler known as the Onion Knight, served as Hand of the King to Stannis Baratheon. Since Stannis' death, he has become Jon Snow's most trusted advisor. Melisandre Status: Alive Often called the Red Woman, Melisandre is a Priestess to R'hllor, the Lord of Light. She guided most of Stannis Baratheon's major decisions and resurrected Jon Snow after he was killed. Bronn Status: Alive A sellsword, Bronn saved Tyrion Lannister's life after serving as his champion in a trial by combat at the Eyrie. He would later serve briefly as the Commander of the City Watch, and he now works for the Lannisters. The High Sparrow Status: Dead The High Sparrow was the leader of a religious group of zealots known as the Sparrows, and Cersei Lannister mistakenly empowered him by making him the new High Septon. He was killed after Cersei blew up the Great Sept of Baelor. Beric Dondarrion Status: Alive Beric Dondarrion leads the rebel group the Brotherhood Without Banners. He has been killed six times in combat, but has been resurrected by Thoros of Myr through the power of R'Hllor, the Lord of Light. Walder Frey Status: Dead The former head of House Frey, Walder Frey was responsible for the Red Wedding massacre that claimed the lives of Robb and Catelyn Stark. He was killed by Arya Stark. Podrick Payne Status: Alive Podrick Payne faithfully served as Tyrion Lannister's squire before being assigned by Jaime Lannister to serve as Brienne of Tarth's squire. Grand Maester Pycelle Status: Dead Pycelle served as the Grand Maester and on the small council to several kings. While he was loyal to the Lannisters, he was stabbed to death by Qyburn's little birds on orders from Cersei Lannister. Robin Arryn Status: Alive The son of Jon and Lysa Arryn, Robin Arryn is the Lord of the Vale and a cousin of the Stark family. Weak, temperamental and immature, Robin is easily manipulated and unfit to rule. Theon Greyjoy Status: Alive The son of Balon Greyjoy, Theon betrayed the Starks and took command of Winterfell. He was eventually taken captive by Ramsay Bolton. Theon is now on a quest to save his sister Yara from their uncle Euron. Yara Greyjoy Status: Alive The older sister of Theon Greyjoy, Yara Greyjoy was captured by her uncle Euron after he ambushed and destroyed her fleet. Euron Greyjoy Status: Alive Euron killed his brother Balon Greyjoy and has taken control of the Iron Islands. He serves Cersei Lannister and is on a mission to sail to Essos to ferry the Golden Company to Westeros. Balon Greyjoy Status: Dead Balon Greyjoy was the former Lord of the Iron Islands and father to Yara and Theon Greyjoy. He was killed by his brother, Euron Greyjoy. Margaery Tyrell Status: Dead The only daughter of Mace Tyrell, Margaery Tyrell has been married to Renly Baratheon, Joffrey Baratheon and Tommen Baratheon. She was killed after Cersei Lannister blew up the Great Sept of Baelor. Olenna Tyrell Status: Dead The Queen of Thorns, Olenna Tyrell was the sharp-tongued matriarch of House Tyrell. Her castle Highgarden fell to Lannister forces after she allied with Daenerys Targaryen, and she died by poison given to her by Jaime Lannister. Loras Tyrell Status: Dead The brother of Margaery Tyrell, Loras was the heir to Highgarden. He was killed alongside his sister and father at the bombing of the Great Sept of Baelor. Mace Tyrell Status: Dead The father of Loras and Margaery Tyrell, Mace was the Lord of Highgarden and served on King Tommen’s small council. He was killed alongside his children after Cersei bombed the Great Sept of Baelor. Oberyn Martell Status: Dead Also known as the Red Viper of Dorne, he briefly served on King Tommen's small council. He volunteered as Tyrion Lannister's champion during a trial by combat but was brutally killed by The Mountain. Doran Martell Status: Dead Doran Martell was the Lord of Sunspear and the head of House Martell. Due to gout, he relied on a wheelchair. He was killed by Ellaria Sand during a coup. Ellaria Sand Status: Alive The paramour of Oberyn Martell, Ellaria Sand staged a coup to take control of Dorne. After being ambushed and captured by Euron Greyjoy, she was imprisoned by Cersei in the dungeons of the Red Keep. Sand Snakes Status: Dead Obara, Nymeria and Tyene are the daughters of Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand. They help stage a coup in Dorne. Obara and Nymeria are killed by Euron Greyjoy, and Tyene is poisoned by Cersei Lannister. Meera Reed Status: Alive The daughter of Howland Reed, one of Ned Stark's closest friends, Meera escorts Bran Stark north to the Three-Eyed Raven before escaping the Night King to journey south to Winterfell. Jojen Reed Status: Dead The brother of Meera Reed, Jojen had the gift of greensight. He was killed while escorting Bran Stark north to the Three-Eyed Raven. Roose Bolton Status: Dead The former Warden of the North, Roose Bolton helped Tywin Lannister and Walder Frey orchestrate the Red Wedding. He was killed by his own son Ramsay Bolton. Ramsay Bolton Status: Dead The sadistic bastard of Roose Bolton, Ramsay is wed to Sansa Stark. After her escape, he kills his father to take control of Winterfell. Following his defeat in the Battle of the Bastards, he dies when Sansa turns his own dogs on him. Lyanna Mormont Status: Alive Lyanna Mormont is the Lady of Bear Island and the young head of House Mormont. Former Lord Commander Jeor Mormont was her uncle, and Jorah Mormont is her cousin.