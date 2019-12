The votes to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress fell almost exactly along party lines. Two Democrats voted with Republicans. One of them, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, is poised to leave the Democratic Party. The other, Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, opposed impeachment but will remain in the party. A third Democrat, Rep Jared Golden of Maine, voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power, but not for obstructing Congress.