Who’s going to be elected President of the United States next November? Which movies, songs and television shows will be deemed award-worthy? Who’s going to win the year’s big sporting events? Each December, we ask a group of CNN contributors and commentators to predict the outcome of some of the biggest events of the coming year. Some picks are expected, some shocking, and sometimes even our fearless oracles admit they haven’t a clue what to choose. See whose prior predictions have come true.
“The Irishman” wins. I suspect the Academy secretly hates Netflix, but Martin Scorsese’s film, starring many of our favorite actors who frequently have played mobsters, will prove to be an offer the Academy cannot refuse.
This is a long shot, but “Us” was a fantastic film and deserves all the awards.
“The Irishman.”
Conventional wisdom suggests that comic book movies are never taken seriously by the Academy – and only win awards for Best Costume Design or Best Visual Effects. But a dynamite script, coupled with Joaquin Phoenix’s captivating turn as a tortured soul in “Joker,” will upend tradition.
In the year Martin Scorsese made waves for saying Marvel superhero movies are more theme parks than cinema, he reminded viewers of what he meant with a work of his own. Real movies, he said, are about revelation, about the complexity of people, about contradictions, about love and hate. With “The Irishman,” he put that premise to the test and will be rewarded for it. The movie will overcome stiff competition from “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the Mr. Rogers antidote to our acrimonious times.
“Richard Jewell.”
“The Irishman,” because it has great talent, a great story line and great historical perspective.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
I always root for the comic book films. And this year, I’m going with Warner Bros.’ hit, “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, to take home the golden statue.
“Queen & Slim.”
“The Irishman” – you can’t beat Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci!
“The Irishman.”
The Oscar will go to “The Irishman.” It is an early critic and audience favorite, an epic story – and a fitting showcase for Martin Scorsese’s genius in the epilogue of his career.
My Oscar prediction will go to “Downton Abbey,” given that people love the Crawley family, the costumes and old England. But my personal favorite is “Bombshell” because I am intrigued by the story line. (Then again, I made my family go watch “Broadcast News” on Christmas Day in 1987, and they still never let me live that down.)
I think “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” will win, as it’s more compelling than “The Irishman” and much less divisive than “Joker,” which would be the other most likely options.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that, against all odds, the Academy will recognize the unique brilliance that is Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” and give it the honor that it deserves, though I probably just guaranteed a win for “Joker” with this prediction.
Given popular acclaim, my pick is Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” even though I am secretly rooting for the underappreciated Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F***ing Rockwell”!
Billie Eilish makes me oddly uncomfortable. For that, I love her. “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is a strong contender.
It needs to be Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.”
“7” – because the unlikely collaboration of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on “Old Town Road” was delightful and was the only song on any of the nominated album lists that I have even heard of. #OKBoomer
The Grammy will go to the amazing Billie Eilish and her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Eilish, a pop star in tune with her generation, was born after 9/11 and loses sleep over what will happen to our fast-warming planet. Her music defies easy categorization – other than perhaps awesome.
Chance the Rapper’s “The Big Day.”
Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” – there is no denying that she is a superstar!
Ariana Grande’s “Thank You, Next.”
This year is the first time in years that I’m not super excited about new music. But the hip hop artist Lizzo, with her empowering message, funky flute playing and fun performances, stands out in the crowd. Expect her album, “Cuz I Love You,” to win the Grammy.
“When I Get Home” by Solange Knowles.
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish.
Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.”
The Grammy will go to Billie Eilish for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Her win will help shake up the Recording Academy’s image and recognize a truly unique talent – Eilish will be only 18 years old by the time of the ceremony.
All my money is on Lil Nas X and “7.” You can’t go wrong with an album including “Old Town Road” and Billy Ray Cyrus.
Lizzo obviously has the most nominations and is everywhere right now. I think folks would be disappointed not to see her cap off her incredible year with a win for “Cuz I Love You.”
This is Lizzo’s year; we’re all just living in it. “Cuz I Love You” will take home the top prize.
Though hard to believe anyone could replace Claire Foy in her brilliant performance as young Queen Elizabeth II, Olivia Colman now reigns over the fading British empire with equal dignity and distinction in season three. I have no idea what they are going to do with Prince Andrew, but for now “The Crown” is the best drama. And, in such a political year, I have to go with “The Politician” for best comedy – a clever satire with Ben Platt, a presidential candidate who can sing, and his mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, who can do everything.
I’m a big fan of “Big Little Lies” for best drama and “Insecure” for best comedy.
If the results are fair, then best drama: “Succession”; and best comedy: “Schitt’s Creek.”
Best drama goes to “Narcos: Mexico” on Netflix. Why? Because, as a former federal agent who worked south of the border, this true-to-life series is perfectly written, acted and directed. Best comedy goes to Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” on Netflix.
“The Crown” stands the best chance in the drama category. And “Russian Doll,” not exactly a comedy, should beat “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
“Chernobyl” for best drama; “Veep” for best comedy.
For best drama, I’d choose “Godfather of Harlem” – hands down. And for best comedy, “Miracle Workers,” because we could all use a good miracle.
Best drama goes to “Succession,” and best comedy goes to “Fleabag.”
It’s hard to beat “The Crown” for best drama. The show just seems so timely today, with all the attention on the real royal family and the House of Windsor. As for laughs, I hope “The Kominsky Method” wins for best comedy.
HBO’s “Watchmen” for best drama and “Barry” for best comedy.
It has to be “Fleabag” for comedy and “Game of Thrones” for drama.
“Watchmen” wins for best drama. “Veep” wins for best comedy.
The shutout of the legacy broadcast networks will continue in 2020: Best drama will go to Ryan Murphy’s “Pose” on FX, while best comedy will go to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon Prime.
“This is Us” is a must-win for best drama. Each show makes you think, feel and shed a tear. And the final season of “Veep” seems like a great time to win best comedy. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is smart and funny, and the writing makes us laugh at the underbelly of politics.
I think “The Crown” will win best drama, largely on the strength of its female leads Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, and “Barry” will win best comedy on the strength of its premise – and, of course, Bill Hader.
For best drama, I’m going to say “Succession,” because my entire social media timeline seems to be obsessed with it. But I’m incredibly peeved that “Watchmen” does not seem to have gotten traction in awards races to date. For best comedy, I’ll go with a sentimental pick here and say, “The Good Place,” for its status as the most ambitious American work of ontological exploration in generations – and also Manny Jacinto’s cheekbones.
Donald Trump will win – again. The Dow is up, unemployment is at an all-time low, and we are slowly ending many of our overseas wars. While the Democrats and the news media focus on impeachment, the voters will focus on the economy. In the words of James Carville: “It’s the economy, stupid.”
Unfortunately, Donald Trump because Democrats would rather elect the next president of Progressivia.
This pains me, but I think it’s going to be Donald J. Trump.
Trump upended conventional wisdom in 2016, giving rise to a motivated #Resistance that I once thought would relegate him to a one-term presidency. But current Democratic primary contenders champion democratic socialism and a one-party impeachment process that convinces me he wins again in 2020.
Joe Biden, a moderate Democrat will win the presidency, and the sigh of relief will carry gale force winds around much of the world.
Donald Trump.
Joe Biden. His gaffes make him endearing, and the reports of his diminishing mental ability are just political spin by his detractors.
Donald Trump.
Joe Biden will be the next US president, winning both the popular vote and the Electoral College.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
No one named Trump.
Whoever wins the Democratic nomination.
No malarkey here: Joe Biden will be elected president of the United States, propelled by his appeal to Midwestern voters. But along the way, Biden will certainly “Feel the Bern” from the robust Sanders campaign.
President Donald Trump. A strong economy lifts all boats and will be a big factor in Trump’s reelection.
Donald Trump. The impeachment process might, conversely, prove a useful distraction from the day-to-day and give him a focal point for his usual tack of playing the underdog/victim. Plus, the rest of the world has, by now, priced in the fact that America can no longer be upheld as the protector of democracy.
When all the dust clears, I think Elizabeth Warren will take it despite what seems to be the best efforts of the news media and a bizarre right-left political coalition to stop her.
The charismatic Rhodes scholar, Naval officer, Iraq/Afghanistan war veteran and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg will come in second. If the economy takes a downward plunge before Election Day, he could become the youngest president in US history, but I suspect that is not in the cards this time.
Joe Biden.
This also pains me, but I think Joe Biden.
Democrats come to their senses and course-correct back to the center with their eventual nominee – making Mayor Pete Buttigieg the runner-up.
Donald Trump will survive impeachment and go on to lose reelection. He won’t keep quiet after that.
Pete Buttigieg.
President Donald Trump comes in second.
Pete Buttigieg.
Donald Trump will lose some of his base and will not be able to pull off an upset Electoral College win for a second term.
Donald Trump.
Mike Pence. Yes, I’m predicting Donald Trump will not be on the ballot come November.
Donald Trump.
Americans have had enough of the Tweeter in Chief. Coming in second in the presidential race will be one-term president Donald J. Trump. As he would say, “Sad!”
I expect former Vice President Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination. He will face a fierce general election against Trump, but Trump will once again win the Electoral College vote.
I think Joe Biden will clinch the Democratic nomination over Elizabeth Warren but lose to Donald Trump in the general election.
The flickering embers of my political idealism say that Donald Trump will lose, but the race, much like 2016’s, will be heated, ugly and corrosive to our democracy.
Massachusetts is my home state. That and football history suggest it’s time for the Patriots, again.
Go, Green Bay Packers, go!
I don’t watch sports, but I always root for the Seattle Seahawks.
Any team but the New Orleans Saints. Forced to make a decision – the Baltimore Ravens, with Lamar Jackson as quarterback, look pretty unstoppable right now.
My crack team of football consultants informs me that the Baltimore Ravens will win.
Baltimore Ravens.
The magic of the West Coast – the San Francisco 49ers.
Baltimore Ravens, thanks to their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
I’d love to see my Philadelphia Eagles in Miami, but they’ll never get there with quarterback Carson Wentz. So, I’ll go with the Baltimore Ravens to win the Super Bowl. Let’s win one for the late, great Congressman Elijah Cummings and the city he was so proud to call home.
Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens. But as long as it’s not the New England Patriots or Dallas Cowboys, I will be happy.
Baltimore Ravens.
Love them or hate them, the New England Patriots will win Super Bowl LIV. The Pats are undeniably a championship team and coming off several strong seasons. Grrr.
My money is on the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and company have won some tough games this season and are ready for the Super Bowl.
The Baltimore Ravens on the merits of their unique rushing style. (Disclaimer: I do not follow sports and did not come up with this wholly independently.)
I will never ever get this correct because I have zero knowledge or interest in football, but I’ll go with my local Los Angeles Rams. I need the Patriots to lose, though.
My wife, Eileen, a diehard Yankees fan, has corrupted my three kids – turning them into Yankees fans as well. Once, when I brought a Red Sox cap home, they cut it into pieces and left it on my favorite chair with a warning about not engaging in such conduct again. Under the circumstances, personal safety concerns, not to mention the acquisition of Gerrit Cole for $324 million, compel me to select the Yankees.
Let’s go Mets!
Again, no idea since I do not follow any of this, but I’d love it to be the Seattle Mariners.
You always get at least one prediction from my heart and not my head – the Atlanta Braves.
Those damn Yankees will bring it home.
Philadelphia Phillies.
Let’s go Yankees!
Houston Astros.
The New York Yankees will win the 2020 World Series. Sure, they fell short in 2019, but it’s a whole new ball game next year. Expect them to have a strong free agency season and come back strong.
The New York Yankees.
The New York Yankees. They should have won this year.
The Nationals defend their title, which Washingtonians will take as a sign that Trump will be defeated.
Hope springs eternal: As a native Angeleno, I am still rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win another World Series. Go Dodger Blue!
I believe the Houston Astros have another World Series in their near future. Justin Verlander is a fun pitcher to watch, and he is a great team leader.
Houston Astros.
The New York Yankees, especially with Gerrit Cole in pinstripes.
The United States, of course, with a little help from the Russian propensity to tamper with sporting events as often as they seem to do with American presidential elections.
USA! USA!
If the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) continue to ensure a “clean” event, the United States in a landslide.
It will be U-S-A beating out China for the most medals in Tokyo.
U-S-A!
Is that really a question? USA, USA, USA!
U-S-A!
America will win the most Olympic medals in Tokyo this summer. Look especially for the US men’s and women’s track and field teams and, of course, Simone Biles leading gymnastics to dominate.
Team USA.
U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!
Isn’t the United States the only acceptable answer?
Team USA will take home the most medals in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, due to the team’s large size and its strength in swimming, track and field, and gymnastics. The country with the second-largest number of medals will be China.
Due to the fact that my Olympic marathon dreams were snuffed out because of less-than-enviable performances, I envy the dedication of all Olympic athletes. The top medal winner of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will be Team USA, followed by Great Britain and China.
America! The pool of athletes is massive.
The United States. It wasn’t even close in 2016, and I can’t see who’s going to come close in 2020.
The Dow will continue to rise to 32,500. Don’t short it unless Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders is elected – and neither will be.
28,000.
25,018.06.
The stock market will end 2020 with a drop at 26,800.
29,000.
29,514 – steady as she goes.
30,240.
Despite a strong jobs report at the end of 2019, there are warning signs ahead. Trade wars with China, Brexit fallout, public unrest in oil-producing nations and the upcoming US election will combine to slow growth. The Dow will hover around 29,000 at the end of 2020.
25,000.
25,000. I believe by then we will be in the middle of a recession.
29,000.
The Dow Jones will end around 29,000 on December 31, 2020. Based solely on economic factors, it should be higher but will be held back by Trump’s mixed signals on trade and uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election.
The Dow Jones has been strong over the past year. With a positive end-of-the-year jobs report, I expect we will close out the year just above 28,000.
There are so many moving parts in the markets at the moment that a prediction that far ahead feels ambitious. Tech stocks have driven the index higher this year, but if warnings of a recession are to be believed, that bubble may well have burst by the end of 2020. With tensions between the US and China slowing things down, I think it’s probable that at the very least, growth will have halted, and the Dow Jones may well have dipped before the end of next year – say, to around 26,000.
Over 30,000.
Though I hope that China’s iron-fisted President, Xi Jinping, will make peace with the Hong Kong anti-government demonstrators, I suspect a bad year lies ahead. The Nobel will be awarded to the leadership of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement for its courageous struggle for true democracy and free speech.
Greta Thunberg. I’d nominate the White Helmets for their volunteer work in Syria.
Greta Thunberg (and perhaps the absolutely inspiring young people of Extinction Rebellion).
Not a fan of children propped up to amplify adult causes, but there’s zero chance the eminently predictable Nobel Committee hasn’t already engraved the award with 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg’s name.
The Nobel Committee will look for people or organizations embodying the fight against the two most urgent threats we face: climate change and authoritarian drift. Greta Thunberg will be the favorite in the first category, and I will nominate Freedom House, which defends democracy with facts, putting in stark relief the global deterioration of freedom and democracy. As climate change-fueled storms and fires batter the Earth, Thunberg’s passion will win hearts, minds and the prize.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and it will have everything to do with Crimea.
Baby Yoda. Any other answer is incorrect.
Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, is my pick. Ardern’s immediate bold response to the rise of white supremacy and terror attacks in her nation led to comprehensive gun reform.
Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative.
I am hoping it’s Palestinian and Israeli leadership, since that will mean they will have finally achieved a real peace deal.
Reporters Without Borders.
Although she does not like to receive awards, the Nobel Prize should go to Greta Thunberg, the teenage environmental activist from Sweden. She has brought global attention to the perils of climate change and inspired hundreds of thousands of young people to join her movement.
Greta Thunberg for her impressive success in calling attention to her fight to halt climate change.
Greta Thunberg. Many international bodies have said that climate change is the No. 1 driver of terrorist recruitment. Climate change is also the greatest threat of all to the planet. So, in raising awareness, Thunberg is fighting for peace on many fronts.
Reporters Without Borders, for elevating press freedoms and protection of journalists in an era when the industry and its members are under constant duress. Greta Thunberg is probably an odds-on favorite, but she has years of advocacy ahead of her and will certainly win someday.