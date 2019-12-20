Try downsizing your meal when you get a chance, it’s an easy way to save on those calories.

Choosing beef multiplies your intake of harmful fats and requires 28x more land, 11x more water and creates 5x more greenhouse gases than chicken or pork.

Choosing fish cuts some bad fat and calories but the fried breading reduces the health benefits. A fish-based diet cuts carbon emissions by almost half.

Choosing chicken over beef can cut bad fats by two-thirds and helps the planet by cutting the average American's dietary carbon footprint in half.

Despite the calories, plant-based burgers cut bad fats in half and use 99% less water, 95% less land, and create 90% fewer harmful emissions than beef burgers.

Downsizing those greasy fries cuts calories and fats, but why not save your waistline and choose a fruit cup or side salad instead?

Sugar-sweetened drinks are a leading cause of obesity around the world – consider swapping your soda for water and don’t forget to recycle!