Create a meal by selecting food items to add to your tray before making your order.
To calculate nutritional values we identified the three top US burger chains that sell beef burgers, then we averaged the nutritional values for their respective chicken, fish and veggie burgers as well as fries and cola sodas.
Words: Sandee LaMotte, David Allan
Design: Sarah-Grace Mankarious, Woojin Lee
Development: Denis Bouquet
It takes 1,695 litres of water to produce just one quarter-pounder burger
Replacing a beef burger with a chicken burger could cut the average American's dietary footprint by about half, a study found.
Fish can contain as much protein as beef, plus it has omega 3 oils that are good for your brain. Choose grilled fish over breaded fried versions to reduce saturated fat.
Plant-based “meat” production uses 99% less water, 95% less land, and creates 90% fewer harmful emissions than regular beef burgers.