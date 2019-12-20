Fast Food Swap

Try building a healthier meal!

Create a meal by selecting food items to add to your tray before making your order.

Compare all burgers
Nutritional values Daily values
Calories
669
452
399
505
2000cal
Fat
40
24
14
24
65g
Saturates
14
5
3
6
20g
Protein
34
17
29
17
50g
Carbs
45
45
39
55
300g
Sodium
1058
871
745
830
2400mg
Key
Beef
Chicken
Fish
Veggie
Compare all fries
Nutritional values Daily values
Calories
287
374
491
2000cal
Fat
13
17
22
65g
Saturates
2
3
4
20g
Protein
4
5
7
50g
Carbs
39
51
65
300g
Sodium
325
416
521
2400mg
Key
Small
Medium
Large
Compare all soda
Nutritional values Daily values
Calories
206
309
399
2000cal
Fat
0
0
0
65g
Saturates
0
0
0
20g
Protein
0
0
0
50g
Carbs
105
81
53
300g
Sodium
99
72
50
2400mg
Key
Small
Medium
Large
Methodology

To calculate nutritional values we identified the three top US burger chains that sell beef burgers, then we averaged the nutritional values for their respective chicken, fish and veggie burgers as well as fries and cola sodas.

Credits

Words: Sandee LaMotte, David Allan

Design: Sarah-Grace Mankarious, Woojin Lee

Development: Denis Bouquet

It takes 1,695 litres of water to produce just one quarter-pounder burger

Replacing a beef burger with a chicken burger could cut the average American's dietary footprint by about half, a study found.

Fish can contain as much protein as beef, plus it has omega 3 oils that are good for your brain. Choose grilled fish over breaded fried versions to reduce saturated fat.

Plant-based “meat” production uses 99% less water, 95% less land, and creates 90% fewer harmful emissions than regular beef burgers.

Try downsizing your meal when you get a chance, it’s an easy way to save on those calories.

Choosing beef multiplies your intake of harmful fats and requires 28x more land, 11x more water and creates 5x more greenhouse gases than chicken or pork.

Choosing fish cuts some bad fat and calories but the fried breading reduces the health benefits. A fish-based diet cuts carbon emissions by almost half.

Choosing chicken over beef can cut bad fats by two-thirds and helps the planet by cutting the average American's dietary carbon footprint in half.

Despite the calories, plant-based burgers cut bad fats in half and use 99% less water, 95% less land, and create 90% fewer harmful emissions than beef burgers.

Downsizing those greasy fries cuts calories and fats, but why not save your waistline and choose a fruit cup or side salad instead?

Sugar-sweetened drinks are a leading cause of obesity around the world – consider swapping your soda for water and don’t forget to recycle!

