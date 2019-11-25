Quiz: Are you on track for a long life?

Would you like to live to a happy, healthy 100 years of age? While your genes and gender do play a key role in how long you will live, you can add years to that number by adopting healthy habits as part of your daily life.

In fact, research has shown that people could add two years to their lives, if by the age of 50 they were following a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, drinking only moderately and exercising regularly. That’s two years for each of those low-risk lifestyle behaviors – for a total of eight additional years of life.

How do your lifestyle habits impact your longevity? Take the quiz developed for CNN by longevity expert Dr. Thomas Perls , then check out our tips on how to add even more years to your life.