Key allegations from the Ukraine whistleblower are true, despite what Trump says

Whistleblower complaint:

“According to the White House officials who had direct knowledge of the call, the President pressured Mr. Zelenskyy to … assist in purportedly uncovering that allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election originated in Ukraine, with a specific request that the Ukrainian leader locate and turn over servers used by the Democratic National Committee and examined by the US cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.”

What we know:

The White House transcript of the call included Trump’s mention of CrowdStrike, which is at the center of a Trump-supported conspiracy theory about alleged Ukrainian meddling in 2016. Trump said: “I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … The server, they say Ukraine has it … I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it.”