In the shadow of gun violence, teen poets speak

Generation lockdown

By Violeta Esquivel

This poem is dedicated to those with loved ones affected by guns.

Who would have thought sanctuaries would no longer be safe? Even churches and schools, safe spaces are lost We’ve become generation lockdown

I was in first grade when the Sandy Hook school shooting happened. That day 27 young lives were taken

That week my school put up an iron gate. As our parents dropped us off we’d say goodbye through thick crimson bars that looked like a jail cell door

That week parents all over America were reminded that life is a short as a moth's wing, and fear as commonplace as dishes in the sink.

February 14th, 2018, I am in sixth grade when Valentines was not the same Our hearts were broken that day when 17 students in Parkland lost their lives to senseless gun violence

That year we marched for our lives. That week our school got a full-time armed security guard.

America never gets to heal when our wounds reopen again and again There have been more mass shootings in 2019 than there have been days this year.