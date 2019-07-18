Electric cars have been around since before the Civil War

Too fast Too fast

The first speeding ticket in America is given to the driver of one of New York’s electric cabs. He’s pulled over by a bike riding police officer while driving 12 miles an hour in an 8 mile per hour zone.

Crazy fast Crazy fast

Belgian race driver Camille Jenatzy becomes the first person to drive over 100 kilometers an hour, or 62 miles per hour, in a specially built electric car called "La Jamais Contente,” or “The Never Satisfied.”