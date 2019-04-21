Terror in Sri Lanka

A series of bombs ripped through churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing at least 290 people and injuring hundreds. Several of those bombs went off inside churches, during Easter services in three cities.

Sri Lanka’s minority Christian community, which accounts for less than 10% of the country’s total population of 21.4 million, appeared to be the main target of the coordinated attacks.

Though it wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the eight explosions that paralyzed the country, Manisha Gunasekera, high commissioner of Sri Lanka to the UK, said the blasts are “certainly acts of terror.” Ten days before the attack, an intelligence memo warning of a possible attack had been circulated, raising questions about whether more could have been done to prevent the attack. An island-wide curfew was implemented until the following morning.

Here’s what we know about each location attacked on Sunday.

Colombo An explosion went off during Easter services at St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, the capital city. Three high-end hotels were also targeted: Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La Hotel and The Kingsbury.

A police officer inspects the scene at Shangri-La hotel. Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Security forces inspect the scene after a blast targeting Cinnamon Grand hotel. Chamila Karunarathne/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Kingsbury Hotel was targeted Sunday by a suicide bomber. Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images

Police patrol outside the Kingsbury hotel. Xinhua/Sipa USA

Negombo St. Sebastian's Church, more than 22 miles north of the capital, was targeted.

Officials inspect St. Sebastian's Church. Getty Images

Sri Lankan security stands guard outside St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. Stringer/Getty Images

Batticaloa A bomb tore through the evangelical Zion Church, 196 miles away from Colombo on Sri Lanka's east coast.

Security personnel and investigators look through debris outside Zion Church. Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP/Getty Images

Security personnel walk past debris outside Zion Church. Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lankan hospital workers and Army soldiers stand at the door to a morgue following a blast in a church in Batticaloa. Lakruwan Wanniarachichi/Getty Images

Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia A hotel in front of the Dehiwala Zoo was attacked.

A view of blast site near the Dehiwala zoo, near Colombo, Sri Lanka. Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto/Zuma Press

Colombo The final blast occurred at a private house in Mahawila Gardens in the Dematagoda area while police officers conducted a raid in connection with the attacks. Three police officers were killed.