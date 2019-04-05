‘Zero tolerance’ a year later: How the US family separations crisis erupted

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times

It started as a series of moves behind the scenes. Within months, it became a monumental moment that redefined the immigration debate.

The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy caused thousands of family separations at the border, sparked protests in the streets and eventually prompted a rare reversal from the President himself. And officials are still scrambling to fix problems the policy caused.

The policy’s publicly stated aim: criminal prosecutions of every adult who illegally crosses the US-Mexico border. Its unstated goal, revealed in government documents and even discussed on live television: deterring would-be immigrants from coming to the United States in the first place.

April 6 marks a year since then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the policy official. Here’s a look at the key developments before and since: