A history of Lyft, from fuzzy pink mustaches to global ride share giant

First it was Zimride – 2007 First it was Zimride 2007

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Logan Green starts a company called “Zimride” to offer long-distance ride-sharing between college campuses. Green got the idea when he was traveling in Zimbabwe and saw locals using crowdsourced carpool networks to get around. Green was using Greyhound and Craigslist to hitch rides between Santa Barbara, California, and Los Angeles to see his girlfriend, and decided to use the sharing model to fill up seats. John Zimmer, an analyst at Lehman Brothers and carpooling enthusiast who arranged shared trips between Cornell University in upstate New York and New York City during his college years, sees a post on Facebook about Zimride and connects with Green through a mutual friend.