Red carpet photos from the 2019 Oscars

Hollywood’s awards season wraps up Sunday night with the Oscars, and for the first time since 1989, there will be no host.
Check out the best photos from the red carpet:
Helen Mirren (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Amy Adams (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
David Oyelowo (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kacey Musgraves (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jennifer Hudson (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tina Fey (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Gemma Chan (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Glenn Close (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Regina King (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Linda Cardellini (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Melissa McCarthy (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
US Rep. John Lewis (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Octavia Spencer (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina de Tavira (Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee. Spike Lee is wearing rings that say “love” and “hate.” The jewelry paid homage to Radio Raheem, a beloved character in the director’s film “Do the Right Thing.” Lee also wore purple in honor of the late musician Prince. (Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)
Awkwafina (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Constance Wu (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Billy Porter, left, and Adam Smith (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Amandla Stenberg (Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)
Marie Kondo (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Shangela, left (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Produced by Brett Roegiers and Kyle Almond