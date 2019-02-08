Going for Grammy gold with first-time nominees

The lyricism and infectious beat of Cardi B’s “I Like It” made it one of the most popular songs of 2018. Sampling Pete Rodriguez’s 1967 song “I Like It Like That,” you hear three musicians combining their rap and singing talents, and one of those is Bad Bunny.

Considered to be an integral voice in Latin trap, Bad Bunny pays homage to his roots with clever lyrics and swagger. After listening to his verse on “I Like It,” it’s easy to understand why some have said he is the next big thing in Latin music.

If you like trap music artists such as Migos, Gucci Mane or T.I., Bad Bunny is a good fit.