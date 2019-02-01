More time on the Hill, Talent exodus – September More time on the Hill, Talent exodus September

Getty

Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee about election interference. Later that month, Facebook reveals that its platform was hacked and the data for as many as 30 million users could have been exposed. Instagram’s founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger leave the company. Their departure comes amid an executive exodus at Facebook in 2018 -- its top lawyer, head of communications, chief security officer, head of news, VP of partnerships, and the founder of WhatsApp all left in 2018.