Roger Stone's indictment, unmasked and decoded

When indictments drop, special counsel Robert Mueller's team routinely masks the identities of people and organizations who are mentioned but not charged with crimes. But it is often possible to deduce which people in President Donald Trump's orbit the court papers are referring to. In the indictment against Trump ally Roger Stone, CNN identified multiple individuals by matching quotes from the indictment to quotes from previous reporting by CNN and The New York Times. Some of the people listed below, like Jerome Corsi and Randy Credico, have confirmed they are the ones who corresponded with Stone. For the full story on the indictment, see CNN's related coverage.
From CNN
In the released text messages, Credico repeatedly asks Stone not to name him as his connection to Assange. "Just remember do not name me as your connection to Assange you had one before that you referred to," he texted Stone on September 18, 2016.
From Indictment
On or about September 18, 2016, STONE sent a text message to Person 2 that said, “I am e-mailing u a request to pass on to [the head of Organization 1].” Person 2 responded “Ok,” and added in a later text message, “[j]ust remember do not name me as your connection to [the head of Organization 1] you had one before that you referred to.”
From CNN
On August 27, 2016 -- just days after Credico interviewed Assange for a radio show -- Credico texted Stone, "Julian Assange has kryptonite on Hillary."
From Indictment
On or about August 27, 2016, Person 2 sent text messages to STONE that said, “We are working on a [head of Organization 1] radio show,” and that he (Person 2) was “in charge” of the project. In a text message sent later that day, Person 2 added, “[The head of Organization 1] has kryptonite on Hillary.”
From CNN
"big news Wednesday," Randy Credico, a progressive New York political activist and radio host, texted Stone on October 1, 2016. "now pretend u don't know me." ... "great," Credico next texted Stone. "Hillary's campaign will die this week."
From Indictment
On or about October 1, 2016, which was a Saturday, Person 2 sent STONE text messages that stated, “big news Wednesday . . . now pretend u don’t know me . . . Hillary’s campaign will die this week.”
From CNN
In one caustic exchange between the two men, Stone calls Credico a "rat" and threatens to take away his dog, a fluffy white Coton de Tulear named Bianca. Bianca accompanied Credico to his grand jury appearance in September, with the permission of the special counsel's office.
"You backstab your friends-run your mouth my lawyers are dying Rip you to shreds," Stone wrote. "I'm going to take that dog away from you. Not a f------ thing you can do about it either because you are a weak broke piece of s---." Credico replied, "You don't have a constitutional right to threaten me and especially not threaten my dog ...you crossed a red line." "Rot in hell," Stone wrote back.
From Indictment
On or about April 9, 2018, STONE wrote in an email to Person 2, “You are a rat. A stoolie. You backstab your friends-run your mouth my lawyers are dying Rip you to shreds.” STONE also said he would “take that dog away from you,” referring to Person 2’s dog. On or about the same day, STONE wrote to Person 2, “I am so ready. Let’s get it on. Prepare to die [expletive].”
From CNN
In the summer of 2016, Stone allegedly asked Corsi to get in touch with WikiLeaks "about materials it possessed relevant to the presidential campaign that had not already been released," according to the draft filing. "Get to [Assange]," Stone wrote on July 25, 2016. ... According to the documents, Stone directed Corsi to get in touch with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, was blasting publicly the documents stolen in the Russian hack and "get the pending [WikiLeaks] emails." Corsi then passed that request on to Ted Malloch, a London-based consultant. Malloch said he spoke to the FBI this year and was asked specifically if he had visited the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He had not, he said. Stone also said he has never met Assange.
From Indictment
a. On or about July 25, 2016, STONE sent an email to Person 1 with the subject line, “Get to [the head of Organization 1].” The body of the message read, “Get to [the head of Organization 1] [a]t Ecuadorian Embassy in London and get the pending [Organization 1] emails . . . they deal with Foundation, allegedly.” On or about the same day, Person 1 forwarded STONE’s email to an associate who lived in the United Kingdom and was a supporter of the Trump Campaign.
From CNN
By August 2, 2016, Corsi was emailing Stone to predict that WikiLeaks had more document dumps in the works. Stone has said he spoke with Trump the following day, August 3. "Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. One shortly after I'm back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging," Corsi wrote, according to the draft document. "Time to let more than [the Clinton Campaign chairman] to be exposed as in bed w enemy if they are not ready to drop HRC [Hillary Rodham Clinton]. That appears to be the game hackers are now about. Would not hurt to start suggesting HRC old, memory bad, has stroke -- neither he nor she well. I expect that much of next dump focus, setting stage for Foundation debacle."
From Indictment
c. On or about August 2, 2016, Person 1 emailed STONE. Person 1 wrote that he was currently in Europe and planned to return in or around mid-August. Person 1 stated in part, “Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. One shortly after I’m back. 2nd in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging.” The phrase “friend in embassy” referred to the head of Organization 1. Person 1 added in the same email, “Time to let more than [the Clinton Campaign chairman] to be exposed as in bed w enemy if they are not ready to drop HRC. That appears to be the game hackers are now about. Would not hurt to start suggesting HRC old, memory bad, has stroke – neither he nor she well. I expect that much of next dump focus, setting stage for Foundation debacle.”
From NYTimes
Tuesday, October 4, 2016
FROM: Steve Bannon
TO: Roger Stone
EMAIL:What was that this morning???
Tuesday, October 4, 2016
FROM: Roger Stone
TO: Steve Bannon
EMAIL: Fear. Serious security concern. He thinks they are going to kill him and the London police are standing done.
However — a load every week going forward.
From Indictment
On or about October 4, 2016, the head of Organization 1 held a press conference but did not release any new materials pertaining to the Clinton Campaign. Shortly afterwards, STONE received an email from the high-ranking Trump Campaign official asking about the status of future releases by Organization 1. STONE answered that the head of Organization 1 had a “[s]erious security concern” but that Organization 1 would release “a load every week going forward.”
From NYTimes
"Assange — what’s he got?” Mr. Boyle asked Mr. Stone on Oct. 3. “Hope it’s good.” “It is. I'd tell Bannon but he doesn’t call me back. ... Many scores will be settled,” Mr. Stone replied.
From Indictment
Also on or about October 3, 2016, STONE received an email from a reporter who had connections to a high-ranking Trump Campaign official that asked, “[the head of Organization 1] – what’s he got? Hope it’s good.” STONE responded in part, “It is. I’d tell [the high-ranking Trump Campaign official] but he doesn’t call me back.”