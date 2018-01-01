Voices behind Time's Up

Fatima Goss Graves President & CEO of the National Women's Law Center and co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

"The problem of harassment and violence, we are just beginning culturally to understand it, to learn it and to be ready to address it. And so what that means is we're going to continue to get a lot of people who are experiencing harassment and violence in every sector. And our institutions have not changed enough. And so what I expect in 2019 is for our cultural rapid work to actually move into the institutions that are still failing to address it in an important way. Our plan in 2019 is really to press workplaces and schools and more, to be better and the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund will be able to do that by supporting individuals in their cases and their media needs to be able to really counter that, but we also will see important policy reform. I think people have awareness of the problem, have scratched the surface on that, but what we really need to do next is make sure that the sorts of changes that will be necessary to make sure that this sort of change is lasting, that those changes really start to happen."