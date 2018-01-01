Voices behind Time's Up

By Chloe Melas
Produced by Ivory Sherman and Tal Yellin
It's been one year since more than 1,000 women in entertainment joined forces to combat workplace sexual misconduct across industries with the formation of Time's Up. Amber Tamblyn, Emma Watson, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and the founders of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund spoke to CNN about what’s changed in the past year and what’s to come. Listen and read their reflections below.
“There’s an amazing sisterhood that has formed for me and making sure women aren’t alone no matter what industry. (It) has been really eye opening and really unifying and inspiring to just be able to lean upon each other, call each other. I really never had that in Hollywood before, that many friends within the industry that I could talk to, turn to, and now we have this whole army of women willing and ready to help you in every aspect, whether it’s just advice on your career or advice on a #MeToo moment. It’s really been so wonderful to see the sisterhood unite.”
"I think one of the things that we have to be careful of in this current environment is to recognize that there are many forms of abuses of power. There are many forms of sexual harassment and there's not therefore one form of accountability. You know, we need to make sure that we are proportional in our responses to the events that have occurred. There are certainly, you know, serious offenses where your dismissal is the right result. It needs to happen. But we also want to make sure we're not forgetting that and dealing with microaggressions with the every day comments that happen. A lot of those every day occurrences are what leads to very toxic workplace cultures. And if we're going to really create safe workplaces, we need to deal with those as well."
Accountability to me means social, political, economical agency and certainly physical agency. I think accountability is something that has long been overlooked and not really explored or cherished as something that is both effective for our own personal growth and our own ability to be better people and to figure out ways not to harm other people and also for other people to do the same with their actions and their own ways of living in this word. For me, accountability is a very important word and I think perhaps for some people it comes with a negative connotation or fear that that means there is a judgment, but it's not. I think accountability is just a way in which we can have a larger agency about our actions in this world, which, again, if we all do that together, if it's cumulative, we can create change with it.
"I think there are so many organizations working on so many good things that there's been a real coming together. You know, obviously Time's Up has a big platform and we're going to use that platform, but we're also working in alliance with so many other advocates for change. I think over the course of the next year, more structure, more connection, more concrete goals are going to be forth in a way that just allows kind of women across the country to plug in and make their power known."
"The problem of harassment and violence, we are just beginning culturally to understand it, to learn it and to be ready to address it. And so what that means is we're going to continue to get a lot of people who are experiencing harassment and violence in every sector. And our institutions have not changed enough. And so what I expect in 2019 is for our cultural rapid work to actually move into the institutions that are still failing to address it in an important way. Our plan in 2019 is really to press workplaces and schools and more, to be better and the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund will be able to do that by supporting individuals in their cases and their media needs to be able to really counter that, but we also will see important policy reform. I think people have awareness of the problem, have scratched the surface on that, but what we really need to do next is make sure that the sorts of changes that will be necessary to make sure that this sort of change is lasting, that those changes really start to happen."
Emma Watson, actress
Actresses wear black in solidarity to the 2018 Golden Globes.
Eva Longoria, actress
Time Magazine names their 2017 person "The Silence Breakers," representing individuals who came forward to report sexual misconduct.
Fatima Gross Graves, co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund
Women of Time's Up attend a court hearing for Harvey Weinstein in December 2018.
Shonda Rhimes, Producer
Women wear black to the BAFTAS 2018 in support of the Time's Up movement.
Tina Tchen, co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund
Lisa Borders, President & CEO of Time's Up
Hollywood shows their support for Time's Up in the UK.
Hilary Rosen, co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund
Women showing their support for the Time's Up movement.
Tracee Ellis Ross, actress
Member of Congress wear black in support of Time's Up.
Amber Tamblyn, actress
Natalie Portman with Ava DuVernay, Rashida Jones, Jill Soloway, Tina Tchen and Nina Shaw as the Makers Women Conference in February 2018.
Nina Shaw, founding member of Time's Up
The launch
A group of more than 1,000 women in entertainment announce the launch of Time's Up, a comprehensive plan to combat sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. In addition, the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund was launched to help connect survivors of workplace sexual harassment and related retaliation with legal and public relations assistance.
A sea of black
Golden Globe Awards in a show of solidarity for Time's Up mission. Oprah Winfrey accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes and gives a rousing speech in support of the #MeToo movement. The media mogul's message came during a ceremony notable for being the first major awards show since Hollywood began addressing sexual abuse in the entertainment industry and beyond.
The wave continues
200 Congresswomen and men wear black and Time's Up pins to the State of The Union in solidarity.
Music industry comes together
Music artists at the Grammy’s wear Time's Up pins and white roses in solidarity, and Janelle Monae declares "time's up" as she introduces a powerful performance by Kesha.
Hollywood continues to join in
SAG, PGA and many of the guilds institute codes of conduct as a first step to ensuring women are safe on sets and in their workplaces.
Support across the pond
Actresses, presenters and nominees in UK wear black and bring activists to the BAFTA awards, and start a local fund to support a justice and equity fund to support women in the UK.
Sisterhood
Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra take the stage on Oscar night to deliver a message to Hollywood and beyond. The women speak about the #MeToo movement that has swept Hollywood and acknowledge that this is not an issue that solely affects the movie industry.
Preservation
Time's Up partners with StoryCorps for an intergenerational call to action to record, preserve, and amplify the stories of working women past and present. Ashley Judd's story launches the campaign on NPR.
Partnerships begin
180 women in advertising launch Time's Up Advertising to advocate for safety and equity in their industry.
Safer newsrooms
Time's Up partners with Press Forward to launch Time's Up / Press, working to ensure safe and fair newsrooms.
Money makers
Time's Up partners with female venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to form our Time's Up / Venture Capital arm to increase female funders and female founders in that industry.
Accountability
More than 80 women including Cate Blanchett and Ava DuVernay stand on the steps of the Palais des Festivals at the Cannes Film Festival to protest gender inequality in the film industry.
Representation
After a USC Annenberg study showed the 78% of Rotten Tomatoes critics are white men over 40, Time's Up Entertainment begins work on CRITICAL, on a solution-oriented initiative to create greater diversity among critics and entertainment reporters. Following these conversations, Toronto Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival pledged 20% of their press badges to journalists from underrepresented groups and committed to mentoring and supporting new attendees.
A voice for the voiceless
The Time's Up Legal Defense Fund awards $750,000 in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations serving low-wage workers who have experienced sexual harassment and related retaliation in workplaces across the country.
Leadership
Time's Up announces that former WNBA president, Lisa Borders, will serve as the organization's first president and CEO.
Momentum
As of today, the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund has responded to the more than 3,800 requests for assistance from survivors across the country. In addition, the Fund has raised more than $22 million from over 21,000 donors across the country.
Illustration by Allie Schmitz/CNN; Photos: Getty Images
Published January 1, 2019