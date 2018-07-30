Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought two criminal cases against Paul Manafort, the longtime Republican operative who was Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, and related matters. Manafort has been charged with 25 crimes relating to his lobbying work for the Russia-friendly government of Ukraine. For Manafort, the stakes are high: If convicted on all counts, he could face over 300 years in prison.

There are two federal trials scheduled for summer 2018, with one in Virginia and another in Washington, DC. Here is a breakdown of the key events from these legal proceedings.