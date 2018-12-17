What 2018 looked like for the Mueller investigation

Published December 17, 2018

Special counsel Robert Mueller had a busy year. His investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election ramped up on multiple fronts, with subpoenas, indictments and guilty pleas. And he referred some of his cases to federal prosecutors in New York, who also brought charges.

This year saw the first charges against Russians for hacking Democratic targets and spreading propaganda on social media. Mueller also raised the stakes for several associates of President Donald Trump, bringing one to trial and securing guilty pleas and cooperation deals from others.

There’s no telling what 2019 might bring. Perhaps Mueller will drop his final report or bring new criminal charges. But in the meantime, here’s a look back at the key developments from 2018.

Sam Fossum and Em Steck contributed to this report.

Photos: AP/CNN/Getty