This story contains graphic language used in police documents. CNN chose to quote directly from those records rather than use vague or euphemistic language that fails to convey the violence of the crime.

Natasha told social workers he hurt her. She told them many times.

So that morning in July 2004, the day she said her father raped her, she ran to them once more.

The 16-year-old, whose social services file showed she had an IQ of 69, used child-like language to describe what happened: Her father had climbed on top of her, startling her from her sleep, and forced his “peterwee” inside her.

Social workers took the teen to a hospital where a nurse probed her vagina and swabbed her flesh.

A pediatric doctor said semen was collected during the forensic exam. Fayetteville police sent the teenager’s panties and rape kit to the state crime lab for testing.

With that evidence went a “suspect kit” containing DNA taken from her father.

He willingly gave police samples of his blood, hair and saliva. He let officers search his house, too. After all, he was innocent, he said; Natasha was a thief and a runaway, telling another of her many lies.

He had said this of his daughter often, according to a voluminous child protective services file which details her history of stealing and acting out and her father’s use of harsh physical punishment. Social workers sustained a finding of neglect against him for striking Natasha’s hand and leaving a knot when the girl was 12. Three years later, in late 2003, they found he’d physically abused her by beating her bare legs repeatedly with a two-by-four.

As he awaited trial, Natasha’s father wore an electronic monitoring device and told reporters that police got it all wrong, and his daughter was a liar. Melissa Golden/Redux for CNN

Natasha also told social workers her father had been creeping into her room at night, fondling her breasts and touching her vagina.

He denied that accusation, too, and child welfare workers concluded in December 2003 that there was “insufficient evidence” to make a case against him. According to the social workers’ file, Natasha was “not consistent with her disclosure” and had “smiled and laughed” during an interview — behaviors child trauma experts say should not be used to judge the merits of a teenager’s disclosure of abuse, especially one who is learning disabled.

Nonetheless, a social worker determined that the risk of abuse and neglect for Natasha was “high” if she continued living with her father, and she was sent to a relative’s home.

But when Natasha used profanity in front of their children, family members got fed up and kicked her out. Social workers allowed her to return to her father’s home in February 2004.

Five months later, on July 22, 2004, Natasha reported she had been raped.

CNN does not typically name victims of sexual assault. Though Natasha agreed to be photographed for this story, CNN is not using her real name or the name of her father to protect her identity.

Natasha gave authorities this account of the assault:

She was watching “Snake Island,” a horror movie, with her father. The movie frightened Natasha so much she went into her father’s room to watch “The Lion King.” She fell asleep on the bed and woke to find her father, completely nude, on top of her. He asked if he could suck her breasts. When she told him no, he pinned her arms behind her and did it anyway. He removed her shorts and underwear while she told him to stop. She crossed her legs but he forced them open. For a moment she managed to escape from the bed. He pulled her back and raped her.

The case was assigned to Detective Timothy Tew, who detailed Natasha’s account of the rape in the case file.

He also noted that she repeated allegations that her father previously assaulted her by penetrating her vagina with his finger. She told the detective that on those occasions her father had used a rope to tie her hands and feet to a bed rail.

Tew searched the home but could not find the shirt Natasha said she wore during the rape, nor did he see a bed with rails, according to his report. The detective wrote that he didn’t find rope in the house, but discovered some in her father’s car.

When Tew interviewed relatives, they told him Natasha was a liar.

The day after the reported rape, July 23, 2004, Tew sent Natasha’s rape kit and her father’s DNA to the lab.

The detective’s next entry was nearly a year and a half later, on December 15, 2005, when the crime lab reported it had found sperm belonging to Natasha’s father on her panties and the vaginal swabs in her rape kit.

In the 17 months between the detective’s initial investigation and the lab findings, social workers continued to document their concerns about Natasha.

She cycled through at least a dozen foster and group homes — kicked out of some, running away from many. Social workers feared for her safety. She was cutting and threatening to kill herself. One social worker wrote that Natasha was “incapable of living independently.” A social services document dated December 2005 listed the teen as a “runaway.”

It was nearly two months before Tew followed up on the lab’s DNA report, according to the case file. The detective wrote on February 1, 2006, that he called social services and received a phone number for a relative of Natasha’s. That relative, however, told Tew she hadn’t seen the teenager for a couple days.

A family member was surprised to learn that a lab found the semen of Natasha’s father in her rape kit. Until then, she’d thought Natasha, right, was accusing an innocent man. Melissa Golden/Redux for CNN

Natasha “is known to be running around the city,” the detective wrote in his report, “and no one can determine her whereabouts.” He didn’t know whether the teen wanted to pursue the case. But she had his phone number and pager, he noted, so until she called, he was ending the investigation.

Nine years later, in the fall of 2015, the Fayetteville police chief held a brief press conference, announcing that his department regrettably had destroyed more than 300 rape kits.

One belonged to Natasha.

Tew had authorized the destruction of Natasha’s rape kit the same year he closed the case, records show.

Police also destroyed the DNA samples taken from her father.

In interviews after the chief’s press conference, police told CNN that many of the investigations that ended in kit destruction were so poorly conducted, they couldn’t be revived. An estimated 85% of the destroyed kits were never tested.

But Natasha’s case was different. Though her kit was gone, police had the lab report showing the DNA match.

Her case might offer a win, they believed, a chance to right their wrong.

But they would need Natasha’s help.