On April 2, 2013, the mother of a 7-year-old girl calls police in Fallon, Nevada, to report that her daughter woke up that morning saying she had been abducted the night before. A man duct-taped the child’s wrists and ankles and put tape over her eyes, she said, then carried the girl out a sliding glass door, took her to his home and assaulted her.

told her mother the male drove her to his residence and placed objects in her anus , and made her suck his penis like a popsicle . Read the case file

The girl also says the man kissed her and licked her tongue.

Unfounded Officers closed cases as “unfounded” when they determined that no crime occurred or was attempted. CNN excluded unfounded cases from its analysis, assuming that police made these determinations based on thorough investigations. Experts who reviewed case files, however, said police sometimes closed cases this way without testing evidence, interviewing known suspects and witnesses or simply because they didn’t believe a victim or a victim stopped engaging with police.

The mother tells police that her daughter says the man made her take a bath, put lotion on her, then brought her back home and told her to get into bed. The police report says that the girl is able to provide a description of the vehicle the attacker drove: a black Ford truck. Because she said tape was placed over her eyes, police ask how she knows this and she says she asked the man what they were in. She reports that she also asked him what time it was, and the man told her 3:30.

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “There’s no question in my mind that it’s likely she was sexually abused at some point. This is a tremendously detailed story for a child to contrive on her own. How many 7-year-olds understand that one of the things that predators do to destroy evidence is making victims bathe themselves? Given her developmental age, her account throughout the report is far too detailed, far too extensive and consistently told for her to simply parrot something that has been coached to her. So the investigation needs to start with a quest — figuring out not just was she abused at the time reported, but whoever may have abused this child and when.”

Police swab the child’s mouth and face. They note that she has “bruising in her ears.” A sexual assault kit is taken into evidence.

Tom Tremblay Former police chief and current trainer “The bruising around the ears — that’s never explored. I’ve actually seen cases where someone may have been blindfolded and their ears get folded over and an injury occurs.”

Retired Sgt. Joanne Archambault Former sex crimes investigator “You keep the kit, and I want to screen this kit, and I want a forensic interview with this kid by a trained, professional interviewer.”

The mother tells police that after hearing her daughter’s story, she looked at the girl’s anus, which appeared “enlarged and red.” The girl’s vagina also seemed red to her mother.

Police search the family home, photograph footprints in the backyard, dust for prints on the girl’s bedroom door and doorknob, and confiscate a door placard with latent prints.

Tom Tremblay Former police chief and current trainer “There's no documentation in the case file about attempts to identify or eliminate suspects with analysis of the prints.”

Retired Sgt. Joanne Archambault Former sex crimes investigator “Doorknobs are really horrendous places to get latent prints. Everybody touches a door, so if they’re going that route, they should have obtained exclusionary prints and I don’t see documentation of that. I would have talked to the kid to see if the man touched anything else.”

The sliding glass door is also dusted because the mother says that her husband woke up at 4 a.m. to get ready for work and told her that he saw it open. She tells police that seemed odd because she did not see it open before she went to bed. She then offers that she didn’t lock it because the family has a new puppy they let out during the night.

The mother thought their 14-year-old daughter had opened the door, but police do not document, at any time, interviewing the teen.

Retired Sgt. Joanne Archambault Former sex crimes investigator “The 14-year-old sister should have been interviewed. That should be documented.”

Tom Tremblay Former police chief and current trainer “There’s no documentation that the sister was interviewed. I would have had her interviewed — ‘Where were you? What did you see? What did you hear? What time did you go to bed? Did your sister come in and sleep with you?’ There’s a lack of in-depth interviewing of everybody in that house.”

The stepfather’s account is that he woke up around midnight, saw the sliding door open, shut it, checked on the 7-year-old, saw that her bedroom TV was on, but she was not in her bed. He assumed she was sleeping with her sister. He turned the TV off and returned to bed.

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “Could her abuser have blindfolded the girl, driven her around, given her details like the truck and fooled her into thinking the scenario she has laid out happened, when in reality she was abused in an entirely different way? Part of the predatory process is a tremendous amount of preparation, forethought. They do think through, ‘What happens if this child speaks up? What do I have to do to create the appearance that what this child is saying is not true?’ I don’t know if that happened, but I don’t see anyone thinking about that as one of many possibilities. They are focused on looking for that person who broke in and took her.”

Detectives interview a sex offender living nearby and search his yard for shoe impressions similar to the ones in the family’s backyard. They find none. The sex offender allows investigators to search his home; they conclude there is no evidence he is involved.

Meanwhile, the girl’s grandmother shows up at the family home while the police are there. The 7-year-old victim says she occasionally stays with her grandmother, and that her grandmother says she has seen her sleepwalk. There’s no indication in the case file that the grandmother is interviewed.

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “If the abuse didn’t happen last night, when did it happen? You have to backtrack — where has she lived? Who has she lived with? Who are the other males in her life who may have done this to her? Who is in grandma’s household? Let’s talk to them.”

After the home and yard are processed for evidence, a detective who writes that he is trained in interviewing children interviews the child at the police station.

CNN was not given a verbatim account of the child’s interview.

According to the case file, the child repeats to the detective what she told her mother — that a man came into her room and put duct tape over her eyes. The investigator asks her what color the duct tape was; she answers silver. The girl then “put her hands up near her eyes, using her thumb and forefinger to outline her eyes.” The 7-year-old says the man took her from her home and “put her on his bed.” The investigator asks her why she did not cry out or call for help. The girl answers that the man put tape over her mouth.

Writing what the girl told him, the detective notes:

She then described the guy put her on his bed. He put his private in her butt and made poop come out. She said he was naked and was on her back. She then added that he put his private on her front and back. At the end, he told her she had to suck on his thing like a lollipop. She described it as wet. Read the case file

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “‘It made poop come out’ — that is not a causal effect that a 7-year-old understands might result from this type of rape. Many adults don’t realize that happens. This again says to me that, at some point in time, she was sexually abused.”

The officer asks the girl’s mother if her daughter is taking any medications. The mother says the girl takes half an allergy pill, vitamins and sometimes ibuprofen.

Medical professionals who examine the girl find “no evidence” of anal or vaginal penetration.

Tom Tremblay Former police chief and current trainer “There’s no documentation comparing what the mother said, who immediately looked at the child and saw redness. I would be interviewing the sexual assault examiner in detail about that. That appears to have been dismissed because it appears the investigator assumes the child’s not being truthful.”

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “Let’s keep in mind that there was a substantial delay between the time the assault is reported to have occurred and the time medical people saw her. In the interim, mom reports that [the girl’s] anus was enlarged and red. The inflammation could have diminished over time.”

The detective expresses concern that the case suffers a “lack of physical evidence.” He writes that there are no marks on the girl from being restrained. He also writes that the child’s “answers were not consistent with her behavior” when he interviewed her. The detective tells the girl’s mother and stepfather that means she was not abducted or sexually assaulted.

I do not believe is intentionally deceiving anybody, but obviously her story is not supported by any evidence . Read the case file

Retired Sgt. Joanne Archambault Former sex crimes investigator “He argues that the absence of evidence is evidence that the crime didn't occur, and that is a really huge mistake. The rape kit, the swabs should be tested. The absence of evidence also should never be taken on its own to mean a crime didn’t happen. I've seen tons of cases where you would expect to see injury, you would expect to see latent (fingerprints), you would expect to see biological evidence and we don't see it.” “I don’t like the detective trying to explain why he’s not believing it to the parents, because that sets up the parents to not believe. I want the parents to be alert, to contact me if the child says anything else at all that’s curious.”

The investigator asks the medical providers who examined the girl if the child “could be suffering from a medical condition, sleepwalking or any other plausible explanation for her story.” The investigator doesn’t document what they said, if anything, then writes that he’ll ask the girl’s mother to have her daughter undergo blood work to see if there’s a “medical issue.”

The mother offers to the investigator that the 7-year-old’s biological father has paranoid schizophrenia, and that the mother’s brother and father also have a “history of mental health.”

Retired Sgt. Joanne Archambault Former sex crimes investigator “I want to know what men have access to the child, including the biological father. I don’t see any attempt to talk to the biological father. Who does this child spend time with? I wouldn’t discount the possibility of a stranger, but I’m much more interested in what men have access to this child. And I can’t stand that we’re now asking if the girl is mentally ill. Sleepwalking and mental illness doesn’t have anything at all to do with this poor child giving a detailed and graphic account of sexual abuse. A 7-year-old does not have the capability to make this up. It’s another way to dismiss this case.”

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “The problem with this approach is two-fold. Schizoaffective disorders typically do not emerge until someone is in their teens, even if there is a family history of it. And the lack of physical evidence should actually point to a different conclusion — that the child is making a complaint about abuse that happened before last night. You’ve got a child who has made a credible disclosure. And what message did she receive from law enforcement? ‘You must be crazy.’ ‘There’s something wrong with your brain.’”

On April 9, seven days after the sex abuse is reported, the mother gives the investigator her daughter’s blood work results. There is “no particular health issue noted” except elevated sugar levels. The detective then asks the mother to look into the family’s history of diabetes. He asks the stepfather if he has taken measures to secure the home or check the yard for “new prints.” The stepfather answers that he “kicked all the footprints in the yard to create a clean surface” so he could see any new prints. He’s also bought padlocks for their gates.

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “The police are overly focused on finding an intruder and are taking the girl’s account too literally. They should understand that young sexual abuse victims often delay reporting their abuse, and it’s possible that the child was victimized at some other time and her psyche is only allowing her now to disclose that.”

On April 12, the investigator writes that he met with the 7-year-old at the police station to “inform [the child] the evidence did not support any of her story.” He again questions the child about sleepwalking.

“She still feels she was taken from the house,” he writes. “I explained to [the child] about how evidence works, and also how I watched her while she told me about being taken. After explaining all this to [the child], she did not change her story.”

Abbie Newman Registered nurse and attorney “This case can make one think, ‘Gee, this has got to be fantasy,’ but you do have cases like Elizabeth Smart who was abducted from her bed. It does happen. The family believes her. Ultimately, I can’t understand how any conclusion can be drawn about this case without testing the rape kit.”

The detective then brings the girl’s mother into the room and tells her there is a “lack of evidence” to support the girl’s story. The investigator shows the mother some “interview techniques” he used with her daughter and how the child would “look to a different place when she did not have an answer to a particular question.”

Abbie Newman Registered nurse and attorney “Did the officer interrogate her? Was she uncomfortable? Did she think she wasn’t being believed? There are a lot of reasons why a child might look away…”

Tom Tremblay Former police chief and current trainer “I’d love to ask this investigator, ‘What level of training have you had to interview children? Why wasn’t a child advocacy center involved?’ I’ve interviewed hundreds of children. Rarely do children make eye contact.”

The investigator tries his techniques out on the mother and asks her to intentionally be untruthful with some of her answers. “I was able to identify these untrue answers, which expressly showed [the mother] how the technique works.”

Abbie Newman Registered nurse and attorney “This tells me he’s using questioning to detect deception in adults on a child, and that should not be happening. The child should have been interviewed at a child advocacy center by a trained forensic interviewer.”

On May 6, the mother calls to say she needs to talk with the investigator. He drives to their home and speaks with her, the 7-year-old, an older sister who lives with friends [not the 14-year-old sister mentioned earlier], and the grandmother. They tell police the child began “freaking out” at a casino restaurant the previous night when she saw a “fat guy” who she said “was the guy who took her.”

Dr. Steven Berkowitz Child psychiatrist “That ‘freaking out’ should be taken seriously. While that man might not be the perp, someone who looked like him might be.”

Retired Sgt. Joanne Archambault Former sex crimes investigator “This is a serious indicator that something serious happened to this child.”

“I stopped them,” the detective writes, and explained that “the evidence showed there was nobody in the house” and the girl’s sexual assault exam “showed [the girl] was not assaulted.” He urges the family to get the girl counseling.

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “The detective is saying there’s no way an obese man could have entered the house. That discounts the timing of the abuse — not that abuse happened. We know that children can generalize the stimulus that triggers them into a traumatic state. So if the attacker is obese, then the child might generalize and say, ‘All obese males are dangerous.’ What this should tell you is that you’re probably looking for an obese male.”

On May 7, the investigator meets with the sister who lives with friends. She says the 7-year-old told her that the man who took her was a “fat guy” and that he did not anally penetrate her but “just played around down there.” The older sister says she asked her sibling if her stepfather ever touched her, and the girl said no.

Then the sister offers that she thinks her 7-year-old sister is a “sociopath because she has been known to lie.”

The investigator writes that he talks to the sister about the possibility that “something else happened” to the 7-year-old and “she made this story up in the hopes the truth of some other situation would come up.”

But he then closes the case, labeling it unfounded.

Retired Sgt. Joanne Archambault Former sex crimes investigator “I wouldn’t have unfounded the case. I worked a case where a young girl tells us she’s abducted, taken out of a window and sexually assaulted. So this kid goes to grandma and grandpa’s house every day. In the grandparents’ home is one of their sons — so the victim’s uncle. Come to find out, this kid had been molested by the uncle. The uncle is molesting every girl child in this home. So kids sometimes tell us things because they don’t want to name the uncle. It’s complicated for them.”

The child’s untested rape kit is destroyed about seven months later, on November 8, 2013. At the time this case was reported, in April 2013, the statute of limitations for sexual abuse was four years, but if victims reported within the statute of limitations — which is true here — then there would be no time limit to prosecute, according to University of Pennsylvania professor and attorney Marci Hamilton, who is also the CEO and academic director of CHILD USA and an expert on statute of limitations law concerning sex crimes against children.

Michael Dolce Sex crimes attorney “You should never destroy this type of evidence when you still haven’t identified the source of the child’s complaint. What happens if you find [the person] who abused this child? The evidence is gone. The defense lawyer’s going to say, ‘This was potentially exculpatory evidence that the state destroyed.’”

Retired Sgt. Joanne Archambault Former sex crimes investigator “I would have kept the case open — inactivated it and certainly not destroyed the rape kit with the swabs before the statute of limitations. I would have tested the kit.”