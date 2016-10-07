Knights would first speak to someone three days later, when a psychiatric assessment board would descend upon his room to identify the best means of treatment.

Four people in four chairs in his otherwise empty room would determine his future and help him get better.

Knights consented to going into a rehabilitation hospital, a priory, where over many months he would receive therapy and medication.

He soon learned where he had gone wrong in his reactions to his depression, becoming equipped to learn more about himself and to explore his mind. “Depression is a lifelong condition,” he noted.

He still experiences at least two depressive episodes a year, but these now last a few weeks at a time instead of several months, because he now knows how to deal with it.

If you’re experiencing symptoms of depression the Anxiety and Depression Association of America is an international nonprofit organization providing current treatment, support and resource information. The UK charity Mind also provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.