Sears’ extraordinary history: A timeline

Sears warns future in doubt – March Sears warns future in doubt March

Source: Larry MacDougal via AP

In its annual financial report to investors, Sears admitted that there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to remain in business. The company continued to insist that it had plan to return to profitability, but the admission created more problems as vendors worried about not getting money owed to them by Sears, started to demand cash up front, putting the retailer at a greater competitive disadvantage. Some, including appliance maker Whirlpool, pulled its products out of Sears and Kmart stores altogether.