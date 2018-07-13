In pictures: Trump meets with Putin

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before their summit in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wraps up a weeklong trip to Europe with a much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit is taking place Monday at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, and Trump will be looking to reset US-Russia relations, which have declined in recent years.

“I think we have great opportunities together as two countries that, frankly, we have not been getting along very well for the last number of years,” Trump said at the start of the meeting. “I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship.”

Trump and US officials have made clear they intend to raise a series of issues in Helsinki, including the Syrian civil war, North Korea and Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Trump also said he plans to bring up the issue of election meddling. The Putin meeting comes just three days after indictments, handed down by special counsel Robert Mueller, charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking into Democrats’ computer networks and emails during the 2016 presidential race.

“I think I’d have a very good relationship with President Putin if we spend time together,” Trump said Friday. “Other people have said it didn’t work out, but I'm different than other people.”

Posing for a photo, from left, are first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Finnish first lady Jenni Haukio. Finland's historical neutrality and its proximity to Russia made it a choice venue for summits during the Cold War. Alexei Nikolsky/TASS/Getty Images

The Putin meeting is the last part of Trump’s weeklong trip to Europe, which started Tuesday with a NATO summit. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

First lady Melania Trump watches as her husband shakes hands with Putin. Sergey Guneev/Sputnik/AP

Trump and Putin pose for a photo before their meeting. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Translators take notes as Trump gives a statement to the press before the meeting. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Russian journalists watch the two leaders from a press center in Helsinki’s Presidential Palace. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

"I really think the world wants to see us get along,” Trump said to the press ahead of the meeting. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

The two Presidents arrive for their meeting on Monday. This is the third time they have met. They first met last summer at a G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Trump and Putin sit across from each other as they attend a working lunch with members of their staff. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

People wave American, Russian and Finnish flags while watching Trump’s motorcade travel to the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Military police officers patrol the area close to the Presidential Palace on Monday. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Putin arrives at the airport in Helsinki. Ronni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/AP

Trump walks across the tarmac after arriving in Helsinki on Sunday. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP