Trump’s busy week abroad: NATO, the Queen and Putin

Photographs by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump met Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, capping off the second stop of a weeklong European trip that ends with a one-on-one summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump will spend the weekend in Scotland before wrapping up his trip in Helsinki, Finland, where the meeting with Putin will take place on Monday.
Earlier in the trip, he attended a NATO summit and held talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Follow Trump’s journey here, as seen through the lens of Brendan Smialowski, a photographer who covers the White House for Agence France-Presse.
Trump and his wife, Melania, ended their stay in England by having tea with Queen Elizabeth II. Their meeting at Windsor Castle lasted a little less than an hour.
Earlier Friday, Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held talks at Chequers, May’s country residence. They complimented each other in front of the media and talked up the close relationship between their two countries.
When Trump was asked whether he regretted his recent interview in which he knocked May's "soft Brexit" compromise and boosted a rival within her own party, Trump shook his head and rolled his eyes. He later dismissed the interview as "fake news," saying it didn't include his comments praising May.
A day after tweeting “what good is NATO,” Trump praised the alliance during an unscheduled news conference held at the end of a two-day summit in Brussels, Belgium.
"I believe in NATO, I think NATO is a very important — probably the greatest ever done," he said.
Trump declared that all NATO members had agreed to increase their defense spending after he told them he was “extremely unhappy.” French President Emmanuel Macron later rejected that assertion, saying the NATO summit communique merely reaffirmed a commitment to the alliance’s target for defense spending (2% of each country’s gross domestic product).
Trump flew into England later in the day and attended a black-tie dinner hosted by British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump resumed his criticism of allies he said are “not paying what they should” with regards to defense spending. Last month, Trump sent letters to NATO member countries and threatened to shift the US military presence in Europe if they don’t live up to the alliance’s target for defense spending.
During the breakfast meeting, Trump and Stoltenberg went back and forth over the importance of preserving the alliance. Trump singled out Germany in his remarks, telling Stoltenberg that “Germany is a captive of Russia” because it buys natural gas from Russia. Trump complained that the United States is expected to defend Germany despite "billions of dollars" in energy payments to Moscow.
Later in the day, Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and touted the two countries’ “tremendous relationship.” He told the media that he and Merkel discussed his earlier comments, but he didn’t expand further.
Merkel didn’t address Trump's comments, simply saying she was "very pleased" to have an opportunity to discuss big issues like economic development, migration and trade with Trump.
Trump, accompanied by his staff and the first lady, traveled from Washington to Brussels on Tuesday.
It is the President’s seventh foreign trip since he took office.
Brendan Smialowski is a photographer based in Washington. He covers the White House for Agence France-Presse. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
Photo editors: Brett Roegiers and Kyle Almond