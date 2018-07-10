Trump’s busy week: NATO, the Queen and Putin

President Donald Trump and other world leaders walk to an area so they can take photos together Wednesday at the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium.

President Donald Trump is in Brussels, Belgium, for the start of a weeklong European trip that will see him meet with NATO allies, British royalty and a longtime US adversary.

After the NATO summit wraps up on Thursday, Trump flies to the United Kingdom, where he will visit with British Prime Minister Theresa May and have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

He will then spend the weekend in Scotland before wrapping up his trip in Helsinki, Finland, where he will have a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Follow Trump’s journey here, as seen through the lens of Brendan Smialowski, a photographer who covers the White House for Agence France-Presse.

Wednesday, July 11

Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump resumed his criticism of allies he said are “not paying what they should” with regards to defense spending. Last month, Trump sent letters to NATO member countries and threatened to shift the US military presence in Europe if they don’t live up to the alliance’s target for defense spending (2% of each country’s gross domestic product).

During the breakfast meeting, Trump and Stoltenberg went back and forth over the importance of preserving the alliance. Trump singled out Germany in his remarks, telling Stoltenberg that “Germany is a captive of Russia” because it buys natural gas from Russia. Trump complained that the United States is expected to defend Germany despite "billions of dollars" in energy payments to Moscow.

Later in the day, Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and touted the two countries’ “tremendous relationship.” He told the media that he and Merkel discussed his earlier comments, but he didn’t expand further.

Merkel didn’t address Trump's comments, simply saying she was "very pleased" to have an opportunity to discuss big issues like economic development, migration and trade with Trump.

Trump is welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives at the summit on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg, left, sits across from Trump at a breakfast meeting ahead of the summit. Sitting to Stoltenberg’s left are NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Alejandro Alvargonzalez and NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. To Trump’s right are NATO Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are reflected in a mirror as they attend the breakfast meeting with Stoltenberg and his staff.

NATO heads of state pose for a photo together.

Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Trump congratulated Merkel for having "tremendous success" and said he believes trade between the United States and Germany will increase.

An acrobat performs ahead of a working dinner for NATO leaders and their spouses.

Tuesday, July 10

Trump, accompanied by his staff and first lady Melania Trump, traveled from Washington to Brussels on Tuesday.

It is the President’s seventh foreign trip since he took office.

Trump and his wife, Melania, get into an armored vehicle after flying into Belgium on Tuesday.

Officials disembark after arriving on Air Force One.

Marine One carries the Trumps to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where Air Force One was waiting.

The Trumps board Air Force One together.