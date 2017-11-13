Nine months ago they were raped, now they’re waiting to give birth

Rahenah, 15

Rahenah, 15, was preparing a meal for survivors of earlier attacks by the Myanmar military when she says the soldiers arrived. She hid along with the others, but the soldiers set fire to the house, forcing them to flee.

“We ran out of the back door,” Rahenah said. “My brother-in-law died in the fire. Some men were able to escape, others could not. But we girls couldn't escape. The military caught us and tied us to a tree. They stuck tape over our mouths and stripped us. Then they raped us. Some of the girls lost consciousness and fell to the ground. I was one of them. I was bleeding a lot."

She later woke and, still bleeding heavily, began the trek to the Bangladesh border with the other girls. On the way, they met Rahenah’s husband who had been working in the woods outside the village when the soldiers came.

“When we arrived near the beach, my husband was shot by soldiers and I saw him die in the sand,” Rahenah said. “He was 19. We had been married for one year when they killed him."

Her sister-in-law later forbade her from terminating the pregnancy, telling Rahenah the baby was “a gift from the Almighty.”

“I am happy that I am going to be a mother. But I am worried too because it is hard to survive here in the camps. I am worried that he won't get the necessary things he needs in life. I am worried he won't get an education. If my baby survives, I will try hard to make sure he is educated."

Rahenah said that she would say yes if someone asked to marry her. “But my child will come first,” she said. “If no man wants me, I will lead the whole of my life together with the baby."