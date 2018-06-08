Remembering Anthony Bourdain

By submitting your story, including your name, and any other personal information (“Story”) you agree that your Story may be used, published and distributed by CNN, its affiliates and licensees worldwide on all media and platforms for editorial purposes without any limitation in time in accordance with CNN’s terms of service. You also agree that we may use any personal contact information you provide to contact you about your Story and that we will use such personal contact information in accordance with our privacy policy located at cnn.com/privacy.
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress. You can also text HOME to 741741.