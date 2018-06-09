In pictures: President Trump meets Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the start of their summit in Singapore on Tuesday, June 12. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Months after trading insults and threatening each other with nuclear annihilation, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands Tuesday morning at a historic summit in Singapore.

This is the first meeting ever between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. It comes less than two months after Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. That summit ended with a declaration that the two Koreas — who have been technically at war for almost 70 years now — will sign a peace treaty later this year.

Trump and Kim will be accompanied by interpreters as they start with a one-on-one meeting at the Capella Hotel. After that, they will bring in members of their delegations for an extended meeting and then have a working lunch before leaving the country.

The two leaders shake hands again before making brief remarks to reporters. Trump expressed hope that the meeting would be “tremendously successful” and said, “We will have a terrific relationship ahead.” Kim told reporters that there were many “obstacles” to the meeting, but "we overcame all of them and we are here today.” Evan Vucci/AP

People watch the first handshake from a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

Kim and Trump walk toward each other before the historic handshake. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Trump waves as his motorcade leaves for the summit early on Tuesday. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

Police officers lead Kim’s motorcade to the Capella Hotel. Yong Teck Lim/AP

People line the streets as Kim’s motorcade travels to the summit. Yonhap/EPA-EFE