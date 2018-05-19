The royal wedding, in pictures

People line the Long Walk outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

People line the Long Walk outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The guests are starting to arrive at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple is scheduled to exchange vows at noon (7 a.m. ET) in a ceremony expected to last an hour.

From there, they will ride a horse-drawn carriage through the town of Windsor, greeting people along a two-mile procession. People have come from far and wide to get a glimpse of the newlyweds and be a part of the local festivities.

The day will end with a couple of receptions: one in the afternoon hosted by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and another at night hosted by his father, Prince Charles.

Actor Idris Elba waves as he arrives at Windsor Castle. Behind him is media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/AP

Members of the public go through security as they arrive on Castle Hill. Odd Andersen/Pool/AP

Images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adorn a window in Windsor. On the left window is Queen Elizabeth II and a corgi. John Sibley/AFP/Getty Images

The Band of the Irish Guards performs outside Windsor Castle. Leon Neal/Getty Images

A security guard overlooks the crowd prior to the wedding. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Flowers adorn the front of the organ loft inside St George's Chapel, where the wedding will take place. Danny Lawson/AFP/Getty Images