The royal wedding, in pictures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St. George's Chapel shortly after being married on Saturday. It was their first kiss as husband and wife. Ben Stansall/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

With millions watching around the world Saturday, Britain’s Prince Harry married American Meghan Markle in a ceremony that combined British pageantry with modern style.

After the wedding, the couple rode through the town of Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage, greeting people along a two-mile procession. People came from far and wide to get a glimpse of the newlyweds and be a part of the local festivities.

The day will end with a couple of receptions: one in the afternoon hosted by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and another at night hosted by his father, Prince Charles.

The couple — now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — leave Windsor Castle in a horse-drawn carriage. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead said more than 100,000 people visited Windsor for the wedding. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/AP

People wave to the newlyweds during their carriage trip through Windsor. Antony Jones/Getty Images

The carriage was pulled by Windsor Grey horses. Windsor Grey horses have been pulling the carriages of British monarchs since the 1800s. Victoria Jones/PA Wire/AP

Markle and the prince met on a blind date in London in 2016. They were set up by a mutual friend. John Sibley/Pool/AP

The couple walks down the steps of St. George’s Chapel after being married. Ben Birchall/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, leave the chapel after the wedding. Gareth Fuller/Pool/Getty Images

The wedding guests watch the bride and groom walk out of the chapel. Danny Lawson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The Most Rev. Michael Curry spoke passionately about the power of love as he preached during the wedding. The American bishop’s fiery preaching style was a marked departure from the usually conservative tone of a British royal wedding. Owen Humphreys/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

In a reflection of their contemporary nature, the couple chose a modern set of wedding vows. There was no promise by Markle to "obey" her husband. Rather, she pledged to "love him, comfort him, honor and protect him." Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

St. George’s Chapel has been a place of prayer, pageantry and ritual since the 15th century. It has been a favorite spot for royal christenings, marriages and funerals. Ten British kings are buried in its vaults. Owen Humphreys/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Harry places the ring on his bride’s finger during their wedding ceremony. Her wedding ring was made from Welsh gold and is a gift from the Queen. Jonathan Brady/Pool/AP

Harry pulls back his bride’s veil as the wedding is officiated by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Owen Humphreys/Pool/AP

Markle walks down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel. She was unescorted in what was an unprecedented step for a royal bride in the United Kingdom. Her father was unable to attend the wedding because of health concerns. Danny Lawson/Pool/AP

Two women, watching the wedding on a video screen in Windsor, cry as they watch Markle enter the chapel. Peter Dejong/AP

Page boys hold the train of Markle’s dress as she walks into St. George’s Chapel. She wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy’s first female artistic director. Ben Stansall/Pool/AP

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, waits in the chapel with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry, center, arrives with his brother, Prince William. William is Harry’s best man. Ben Stansall/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Markle arrives for her wedding. Ben Stansall/Pool/AP

Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive at Windsor Castle for the wedding. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Young bridesmaids arrive at the wedding, including Harry’s niece Princess Charlotte, far left. Charlotte is holding hands with her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Ben Stansall/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Guests gather in St. George's Chapel before the wedding. Danny Lawson/PA Wire/AP

The Queen and Prince Philip arrive at St. George's Chapel. Chris Radburn/PA Wire/AP

Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal, arrive for the wedding. Gareth Fuller/Pool/AP

Actor Idris Elba waves as he arrives at Windsor Castle. Behind him is media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/AP

Princess Charlotte sticks her tongue out as she rides to the wedding. Andrew Milligan/Pool/Getty Images

Members of the public go through security as they arrive on Castle Hill. Odd Andersen/Pool/AP

Musician Elton John, left, and his husband, David Furnish, talk with David and Victoria Beckham before the wedding. Danny Lawson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Images of Harry and Meghan adorn a window in Windsor. On the left window is Queen Elizabeth II and a corgi. John Sibley/AFP/Getty Images

The Band of the Irish Guards performs outside Windsor Castle. Leon Neal/Getty Images

A security guard overlooks the crowd prior to the wedding. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Hours before the wedding, people line the Long Walk outside of Windsor Castle. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images