In pictures: Deadliest day in Gaza since 2014

A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest at the Israeli-Gaza border on Monday. Khalil Hamra/AP

Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during clashes at the Gaza border on Monday, and hundreds have been injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. It’s the deadliest day there since the 2014 war.

Palestinian officials accused Israel of committing a “horrific massacre” and called on the international community to intervene. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his military’s actions, tweeting that “every country has the duty to defend its borders.” Israel’s military said protesters threw Molotov cocktails, stones and burned tires at Israeli soldiers positioned along the fence.

Protests had been called to mark Monday’s unveiling of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. The Embassy’s controversial move from Tel Aviv — and President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — has been praised by many Israelis. But it has also angered Palestinians, who hope to claim part of the city as their future capital.

A Palestinian man carries an injured protester east of Gaza City. Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

An Israeli drone drops tear gas canisters on Palestinian protesters east of Jabalia in Gaza. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters use slingshots to hurl stones toward Israeli security forces. Wissam Nassar/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP

Israeli soldiers, seen in the foreground, hold a position at the border in Nahal Oz, Israel. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

A Palestinian man assists a wounded protester during clashes east of Jabalia. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinian women suffering from tear gas inhalation visit a medical aid tent near Beit Lahia, Gaza. Dusan Vranic/AP

Palestinians shout slogans against the new US Embassy as they protest in Gaza. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Tear gas drops from an Israeli drone. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinians set tires on fire during a protest in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images