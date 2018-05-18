In pictures: Texas school shooting

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother, Susan Davidson, after a shooting at the school on Friday. Shrader said her friend was among those shot. Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News/AP

At least 10 people — nine students and a teacher — are dead after a school shooting Friday in Santa Fe, Texas, a law enforcement official said.

A male suspect, believed to be a student, has been arrested, and a second person — also believed to be a student — has been detained as well, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This is the third school shooting in eight days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the United States.

“This has been going on too long in our country,” President Donald Trump said at the White House. “Too many years. Too many decades now.”

