The Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding

Harry & Meghan: From blind date to ‘I do’

By Judith Vonberg

SCROLL DOWN

Since Prince Harry first confirmed that he was dating American actress Meghan Markle, the couple’s every move has been documented and scrutinized.

With their nuptials on the horizon, CNN looks at what we know about their relationship, from a first date in London to their hotly-anticipated wedding at Windsor Castle, just a few miles down the road.

Additional images: Getty Images and Shuttterstock