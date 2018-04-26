In pictures: The historic Korean summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo as they meet in the demilitarized zone. Korea Summit Press Pool/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Millions of people worldwide are watching as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The two leaders shook hands on both sides of the military demarcation line that divides the two Koreas. Then, in a symbolic move, Moon joined Kim on the northern side of the line before they crossed into the southern side together.

The historic summit — the first in more than a decade — is taking place at the Peace House, on the south side of the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas.

There are three key topics on the agenda: the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the improvement of bilateral relations, and a formal peace settlement. The two countries have been technically at war for almost 70 years now.

Kim, left, and Moon cross the military demarcation line together. Kim is the first North Korean leader to cross the line since fighting ended in the Korean War. Korea Summit Press Pool/AP

People watch live footage of the meeting from a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. An audible gasp ran through the room as Kim walked down the steps towards the military demarcation line, followed by a loud cheers and applause from South Koreans in the room as the historic handshake took place and Kim stepped onto the south side. Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

Kim and Moon walk together in the village that straddles the demilitarized zone. Kim received a full welcoming ceremony, including a military band that played the traditional Korean folk song "Arirang.” Korea Summit Press Pool/AP

A South Korean man weeps in Seoul as he watches Kim cross the military demarcation line. Woohae Cho/Getty Images

South Korean security stands on the Tongil bridge as they wait for the convoy carrying President Moon to the DMZ. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images