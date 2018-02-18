This is what the school walkouts look like

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Across the United States, many students are walking out of school to say enough is enough with regards to gun violence.

The national school walkout, starting at 10 a.m. in each time zone, is scheduled to last for at least 17 minutes — one minute for each person killed in a school shooting that happened exactly one month ago in Parkland, Florida.

More than 2,500 walkouts were planned across the country, according to Empower, the youth branch of the Women’s March that has been organizing the event.

Those taking part in the event are calling for stricter gun laws as they also remember the people who lost their lives in Parkland.

Many schools are accommodating the demonstration. Others aren’t allowing it, encouraging students to express themselves in ways other than walking out.

Here are some of the scenes we’ve seen so far.

Students file out of Perry Hall High School in Perry Hall, Maryland. Patrick Semansky/AP

Students walk out of the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Students from New York City schools participate in a moment of silence as they gather at Zuccotti Park in Manhattan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gather to honor the memory of those killed at the school last month in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students from the Stivers School for the Arts gather on the school’s soccer field in Dayton, Ohio. John Minchillo/AP

Students from James Ferris High School march outside of the school in Jersey City, New Jersey. Julio Cortez/AP

Natalie Ervin, right, and Sophie Albaraket — students from the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences — release balloons for those killed in last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press/AP

Kayla Ford gives a speech to her fellow classmates as students participate in a walkout at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Melanie Maxwell/The Ann Arbor News/AP

Students from Washington-Lee High School hold up pictures of Parkland victims during their walkout in Arlington, Virginia. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Maxwell Nardi, student organizer at Douglas Freeman High School, talks to the media in Richmond, Virginia. Many protesters have been wearing orange because it’s the color that hunters wear to protect themselves from other hunters. Steve Helber/AP