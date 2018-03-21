In pictures: The March for Our Lives protests

Protesters fill Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

Survivors of last month’s school shooting in Florida are leading the March for Our Lives, a protest in Washington to demand stricter gun-control legislation.

Joining them are other students, school faculty members, families and supporters of their cause.

Meanwhile, hundreds of sister marches are taking place across the country and around the world.

Here are some of the most powerful images we’ve seen from the demonstrations:

Taurica Haskins is comforted by her husband, Alden, as they arrive at the rally in Washington. They were among the family members marching in memory of Jamahri Sydnor, a 17-year-old victim of gun violence who was killed in August. Andrew Harnik/AP

People demonstrate in New York City. Craig Ruttle/AP

Protesters gather outside City Hall in Cincinnati. Everytown for Gun Safety is the gun advocacy group that worked with students to helped plan and coordinate March for Our Lives. John Minchillo/AP

American students and expatriates hold signs as they rally in front of the United Nations’ European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Martial Trezzini/Keystone/AP

Protesters hold up signs outside the US Embassy in London. Stefan Rousseau/PA/AP